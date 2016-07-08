Redhead No More: Ariel Winter Just Dyed Her Hair Black

We can pretty much call Ariel Winter a beauty chameleon. A couple of months ago when she started filming her latest movie, we thought she had up and gotten like 10 new tattoos. Turns out some were fake and part of a new movie character. She definitely got us there.

So when Ariel debuted her red hair, we were instantly in love with it, but we also weren't sure exactly how long it was going to last. So little time, so many hair trends to try!

Well, it's lasted a good few months, but Ariel just decided to return to one of her hair colors of the past. Back to black 💋 A photo posted by Ariel Winter (@arielwinter) on Jul 7, 2016 at 4:35pm PDT

Ariel took to her Instagram last night to share a fresh-faced selfie, which just so happened to also debut her new black hair. She captioned the pic, "back to black."

RELATED: This Hair Powder Gives You French Girl Hair in a Few Pumps

While we seriously enjoyed Ariel's Disney mermaid hair, we love her darker roots just as much. Also, if someone could tell us how to dye our hair while keeping it looking that healthy and silky, we would greatly appreciate it. Thx.