Here's What Ariel Winter Would Look Like with a Blonde Bob

Ariel Winter is basically a human beauty chameleon. We've seen her with more looks and transformations than we can count, but then again, she is an actress and transforming herself into different characters—with their corresponding beauty looks—is her actual job.

But let's still take a look back, shall we? There was the red hair period, there were the fake tattoos that we thought were real, and there were the real tattoos we thought were fake. But as far as we can remember during her entire TV career (including her cute AF spot on Bones when she was a child), she's only ever had long dark hair. But last night, a blonde bobbed Ariel Winter made an appearance on Instagram.

Ariel Winter captioned the photo, "just call me Mrs. Potter," since she apparently got into those Harry Potter Snapchat filters as much as we did.

Anyone else spend their lunch hour at Barnes & Nobles picking up Harry Potter and the Cursed Child?

While we've seen Ariel transition through a range of dark hair colors and long hairstyles, this is the first time we see her with hair this short or this blonde. Although we're assuming its a wig, we love seeing Ariel with such a drastically different look. Between the hair, the lipstick, and the filter, Ariel is giving us serious Marilyn-meets-Harry Potter vibes.