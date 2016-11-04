Ariel Winter’s New Lob Will Make You Want a Haircut 

What we thought would remain a seasonal hair trend seems to be back for fall, judging by the increasing number of celebs who bid adieu to their long locks. We're talking about the lob, of course. We are sure we don't have to remind you about all the famous heads of hair who adopted the chic cut earlier this year, but in case we do, Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian, and Victoria Beckham are just a few of them.

And it seems like celebs are taking their lob obsession into fall as well. Case in point? In less than seven days, we've seen Ashley Benson transform her long sun-kissed locks into an elegant shoulder-length cut, and today, we woke up to find out that Ariel Winter has done the same.

The Modern Family actress debuted her new 'do on Snapchat, while documenting a night out with her friends. And she looks amazing. I mean, seriously. We've said it before and we'll say it again, if there's a cut that works on literally everyone, it's the lob.

Ariel Winter/Snapchat

Ariel Winter/Snapchat

At this point we can say with 100 percent certainty that 2016 has been the year of the lob.