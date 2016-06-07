Ariana Grande Just Went Blonde... Kind Of

What do Zac Efron, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande have in common? It's not great singing voices (High School Musical #neverforget). It's hair! Looks like all three had similar ideas on what summer hair means, and it involves going a little bit lighter with the hair dye. Justin Bieber went full platinum, Zac Efron went full Justin Bieber, and Ariana? Well, she's bringing back the ombre. Today, Ariana took to both her Snapchat and Instagram to debut her new hair color.

moonlightbae A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 6, 2016 at 1:42pm PDT

Snapchat

Lots of us were convinced that she had gone full platinum when she debuted her "Focus" music video, but we quickly found out it was just a wig. Ariana lightened up her hair with bleached ends that darken into a natural ombre, and we love the look.

She seems pretty happy with it, too. Ariana captioned one of her Snapchats, "still coughing... but alive, blonder & happy."

RELATED: Hero Woman Found a Way to Combine Pizza and Highlighters