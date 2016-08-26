Ana de Armas Inspired the Hair Color Change I Needed in My Life

Sometimes you see a celebrity hairstyle that speaks to your soul— a look that you know belongs on your head because it will make you 1000 times more confident and will promptly put an end to any style rut you’re going through. I experienced this phenomenon at age 17 when I got my braces off and discovered a snap of Reese Witherspoon with wispy bangs at the 2007 Oscars—a hairstyle I later found out was done by pro Mark Townsend.

I haven’t really experienced a magical celebrity "ah-ha!” hair moment since, apart from a few urges to go bronde like Blake Lively or ombre like Chrissy Teigen back in 2013.

But this summer, I met Ana de Armas and that all changed. OK, I didn’t really meet her in person or anything, but I discovered a picture of her downright gorgeous cool blonde highlighted hair on Matrix Celebrity Colorist George Papanikolas’s Instagram.

"I need that hair. Need. Need now," I thought to myself. And who better to get my started on the hair color journey than her own colorist, George himself? I was able to sit down with George and explain that I am literally the most low-maintenance hair color girl in the world, meaning I do not want to have to worry about touch-ups or my growth pattern like, ever, but I did want her exact hair shade. So, obviously, we had to tweak that goal a tiny bit because I have a fairly dark base color.

The goal was to add in subtle blonde highlights in the roots and really kick it up a notch in the lengths so that it would blend well together (I'm over the harsh ombre, for the record), but still look light and bright and summery.

We applied the Matrix color formula to my hair with a mix of techniques, including balayage to the roots and around the face and foils to amp up the lightness in the lengths.

It was a subtle, beautiful change, but I knew I needed to take it to the next level and stop freaking out about the grow-out if I wanted to truly copy Ana’s look. Baby steps, OK?

Matrix Artist Director Daniel Roldan took on the second portion of the mission. He teased the hair before painting on the color to ensure that the color would be diffused and natural and there wouldn’t be lines of demarcation. We added even more color around the face and went even blonder in the lengths. One of the things I noticed right away was the blonde was a cool blonde and not brassy in the least, which is something I was concerned over given my hair is naturally darker.

This was avoided due to the mix of Daniel’s technique and the products he used. "Matrix Light Master and the balayage technique, brighten the hair, by lifting new and existing color to the level needed. Then, to cut out and diffuse the warmth, I used Matrix Soblur Mute for 10 minutes, giving the perfect pop of cool tone to the hair,” he says.

After teasing the new look from my laptop in the salon, I came back to the office, feeling sunny and comfortable in my new look, and then I made Roxanne take 23 boomerangs of me outside in the courtyard. That's what friends are for, right? I have a feeling that if Ana decided to go a little lighter, I would probably follow suit. That's what loyalty to your hair idol is all about.