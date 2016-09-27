Amber Rose Went Brunette for Dancing with the Stars!

Between the contestant's over-the-top hair and makeup moments and the judges' (cough, Julianne Hough) endless fairytale looks, we've found ourselves tuning into Dancing with the Stars for beyond just the dance moves. There are only so many opportunities to ace the waltz, but eye makeup? You can rock that ish every single day.

And no surprise here, Amber Rose, who has been fairing pretty well in the competition, is at the top of the list with her stellar costumes and beauty looks.

Last night? She went for a total transformation, ditching her signature blonde buzz cut for a long brunette wig fastened into a half-up hairstyle, complete with a bouffant at the top and face-framing strands. We're not gonna say she was nearly unrecognizable, as she's totally rocked a nearly identical beauty look before on The Amber Rose Show.

Couldn't find @amberrose so I got a stand-in for tonight's @dancingabc show 😉 #teamSpicySalsa #dwts A photo posted by @maksimc on Sep 26, 2016 at 2:38pm PDT

Bedazzled 🌟 #Dwts @dancingabc #muvawithhair Vote for us! #teamspicysalsa 1800-868-3401 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Sep 26, 2016 at 9:42pm PDT

I have the BEST PARTNER EVER @maksimc!!!! We didn't get the best scores from the judges but we had a mufuckin blast! Vote for us!! 1800-868-3401 #teamspicysalsa 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Sep 26, 2016 at 9:27pm PDT

However, her dancing partner, Maksim, clearly knew this makeover would confuse a few fans. "Couldn't find @amberrose so I got a stand-in for tonight's @dancingabcshow #teamSpicySalsa #dwts," he captioned his pic with Amber.

Along with the brunette wig, Amber opted for a matte pink lip and plenty of lashes.