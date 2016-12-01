Amber Heard Just Cut Off Her Hair—and You NEED to See the Pics

2016 was clearly the year that the 90s and the Rachel haircut made a chic return to our beauty boards, so it probably shouldn't be surprising that the latest haircut we're swooning over is Amber Heard's new mega-layers haircut. T.Swift might have brought your attention back to the shag, but Amber will probably convince you to actually get it.

The actress was recently seen sporting noticeably choppier, layered locks. She's pretty much always had long, flowy locks, so any hair change is a major shakeup for her.

Aren't the layers (which frame her face oh-so well) totally giving you Rachel Green (or Hailey Baldwin) vibes?

We still have 31 days left of 2016, so here's hoping for 31 more inspirational celebrity hair makeovers. If Kendall goes blonde, we're gonna freak.