Allison Williams Is Basically a Disney Princess IRL 

It's been a big week for Disney. We got the first teaser trailer for the upcoming live action Beauty and the Beast, we found out Netflix will be adding huge amounts of the Disney catalog, and now, Allison Williams has turned into an IRL Ariel. If they haven't started casting for that live action adaptation, then someone should really call Allison's agent — we imagine minimum time in the hair chair for her.

Still trying to offload those 20 thingamabobs...get at me if you're interested. Love, Crazy Eyed-Ariel ❤️🐠🦂 A photo posted by Allison Williams (@aw) on May 22, 2016 at 1:02pm PDT

Allison shared the above photo on her Instagram, where she called herself "Crazy-Eyed Ariel."

Tbh, we're pretty jealous of anyone that can achieve Disney princess hair, even if it is sort of by accident. There's been a lot of that going around between Blake Lively Cannes style and Claire Danes at the Met Gala. It seems like everyone except for, well, us is literally turning into a Disney princess.

Allison also shared that she's "still trying to offload those 20 thingamabobs," and we'll take like literally anything she's selling.

