Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Bangs, Convinces You to Finally Call Your Salon

After the Victoria’s Secret after-party….it’s apparently time for total hair transformations? We say that because about one week after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show television debut, legendary Angel Alessandra Ambrosio went and got bangs. The list of celebrity adopters keeps on growing, but once you see Ambrosio’s long, wispy fringe, you’ll probably want them, too.

We caught glimpse of the hair switch-up when hairstylist Frankie Foye posted an Instagram pic, trimming the model’s bangs for a secret project. Some of the other models on the secretive shoot were Elsa Hosk and Bella Hadid, and all the pics we’ve seen so far consist of them lounging and hanging on the beach (yes, we are in fact jealous) in cute bathing suits.

alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Island Vibes 🐚🌾 #aunatural #foreveronvacation #classic #black&whiteseries by @adamfranzino #glamz @frankiefoye @cgonzalezbeauty A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 11, 2016 at 4:05pm PST

Ambrosio also posted a few snaps of her new look, and the versatile bangs are the perfect accessory to her blunt mid-length cut, which is a huge difference from the super long, flowy beach waves she wore for the runway.

Fyre Island 🔥☀️🔥#mondaymood #foreveronvacation #Bahamas 📸 @frankiefoye A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 12, 2016 at 6:55am PST

While we can’t confirm they’re real (they very well could be clip-ins), we do have to give it up to her hairstylist’s skill. And if Katie Holmes, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Marion Cotillard didn’t convince you to call your stylist, maybe this VS model’s magic cut will.