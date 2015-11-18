6 Times Chloe Grace Moretz Had Little Mermaid Hair

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Tess Kornfeld
Nov 18, 2015 @ 12:30 pm

News broke on Nov. 6 that Chloe Grace Moretz is set to play Ariel in the upcoming adaptation of The Little Mermaid. It’s still unknown whether the live-action movie—for which a release date has yet to be announced—will be a light-hearted story like Disney’s fairy-tale version, or have a darker edge like Hans Christian Andersen’s original tale. But what we do know for sure is that Moretz and Ariel already have something major in common—their beachy mermaid hair. Scroll down to see the evidence of Chloe Grace Moretz's Little Mermaid-worthy mane.

1 of 6 Vera Anderson/WireImage

Chloe Grace Moretz on June 12, 2015

Rocking long waves, Moretz channeled her inner Ariel when she stepped out in Cancun, Mexico.

2 of 6 Rindoff/Dufour/Getty Images

Chloe Grace Moretz on March 11, 2015

In Paris for fashion week, Moretz went for a more polished take on the mermaid look at Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2015 show.

3 of 6 chloegmoretz/Instagram

Chloe Grace Moretz in November 2015

Moretz showed off shorter, angled locks on Instagram—and her new lob looks like it would be perfect for a day of swimming under the sea.

4 of 6 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Chloe Grace Moretz on Dec. 18, 2014

When attending the People Magazine Awards at the Bevery Hills Hotel in California, Moretz went for a more classicly styled look.

5 of 6 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Chloe Grace Moretz on Oct. 8, 2014

Moretz definitely looked the part of Disney's reigning underwater princess when she stopped by the PSLA Autumn Party at 3LABS in Culver City, Calif. 

6 of 6 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Chloe Grace Moretz on Aug. 10, 2014

Rocking loose tousled waves, Moretz posed in the green room at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, Calif.

