5 Times Brad Pitt's Movie Hairstyles Surprised Us

Dec 17, 2015

It’s common for actors to physically transform themselves for a movie role, and Brad Pitt is a pro at it. In his 25 year-plus career, he’s experimented with his body, his voice, and his hair to play a slew of interesting characters, from a Southern hitchhiker (Thelma & Louise) to a hillbilly World War II soldier (Inglorious Basterds). The common theme of all of his transformations: his malleable hair.

Just take his most recent look in The Big Short as an example. In the movie about the 2007-2008 collapse of the financial system, Pitt plays Ben Rickert, a retired Wall Street banker who has eyebrow-grazing, salt-and-pepper hair, and a full beard. His helmet hairstyle is so different from his normal strands that many thought it couldn’t possibly be his own. After all, his co-stars Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, and Christian Bale wore wigs during filming. But Pitt’s was real: “There is some confusion on this. Mine was not a wig!” he said at a screening.

This isn’t Pitt’s first big on-screen change. From the sky-high, the streaky, and the straight up stringy, scroll down to see his on-screen hairstyles that were truly memorable. 

Johnny Suede (1991)

Johnny Suede (1991)

Channeling his inner Johnny Bravo, Pitt’s pompadour is reminiscent of a surf-worthy wave.

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Legends of the Fall (1994)

Pitt has a lob. A lob! He was so ahead of the trend.

Fight Club (1999)

Fight Club (1999)

Pitt stood out with his spiky hair.

The Mexican (2001)

The Mexican (2001)

Pitt’s frosted tips here are so early aughts.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Pitt even has interesting hair as an old man.

