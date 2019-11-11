We Should Have Seen This '90s Hair Trend Coming 

If 2019's most popular hairstyles look familiar, it's because you've seen (and probably worn) these looks before. From the '70s-inspired shag to the early 2000s messy updo with face-framing tendrils, every style that's had a moment this year is a blast from the past. And the flip out is no different.

Born in the '60s, but made popular once again in the '90s, this look is the latest trend celebrities are recycling.

"This look is a modern take on the '60s bubble flip," says celebrity hairstylist Ruslan Nureev, who created Priyanka Chopra's flipped lob. "I think it’s making a comeback because it’s definitely statement hair and it looks really good with mid shoulder length, which is a popular length right now."

If you're inspired to flip your ends out, it's a pretty self-explanatory styling process. Nureev says to blow-dry your hair with a thermal brush like Fromm's Heat Duo Copper Thermal Brush, focusing on flipping out your ends as you brush. And finishing with a spritz of shine spray such as Color Wow's Extra Mist-Ical to give the style an extra smooth look.

From Chopra's lob to Hailey Bieber's high ponytail, the more dramatic the flip the better. Keep scrolling to see our favorite celebrities take on this retro hairstyle.

