These Are the 13 Best Rainbow Hair Colors of 2015

It's official: We're dubbing 2015 the year of rainbow hair. While stars like Katy Perry have long been rotating the ROYGBIV spectrum with every salon visit, over the course of the past 365 days, celebrities who rarely veered from their signature styles, such as Tyra Banks and Miranda Lambert hopped onboard the trend. But it wasn't just the girls who got in on the fun—Jared Leto and Joe Jonas were two of our favorite boys who continued to make the rainbow connection, and we're hoping 2016 is just as bold and beautiful. Scroll down to see our favorite Day-Glo hair colors of the year.

