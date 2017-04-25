Cara Delevingne Shaved Her Head

Developing news on the Cara Delevingne hair front. For those of you, like us, who have been on Cara Delevingne hair watch this week, the star has revealed the most dramatic change yet—she completely shaved her head. Last week alone, Delevingne teased a pixie cut, as well as long orange layers for her role in the upcoming film Life in a Year, in which she plays a young woman dying of cancer. We figured something was up when she snapchatted photos of her long strands (complete with a pink streak) on the ground, but today, the star was seen on set in Toronto completely sans-hair.

Now that's what we call dedication—and before any naysayers start, it is the real deal. "I have to shave my head for my next part, so I have to do something different," she previously told USA Today. "So, I dyed it just for fun. Just to change it up." Suddenly, the brief platinum and pink phases are put into persepective.

