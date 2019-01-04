Camila Cabello Wants You to Stop Waiting for the Perfect Bangs

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Camila Cabello could be the only person in the world to convince us that bangs are easy to style. The singer has expertly kept the curtain bangs trend alive over the past year, and her shockingly simple hair routine could even persuade you into getting some fringe yourself.

"My go-to, even when I have a professional styling my hair, is to wet my bangs and let them dry by tucking behind my ears," Cabello tells InStyle. "They dry in this pillowy, curtain-type shape that gives off '70s vibes. So easy, too!"

That's seriously it, and it takes all of three seconds (trust, we tried it).

As for the rest of Cabello's hair routine, she's a believer that you don't have to wait to see results. When it comes to products to repair hair damage, she loves the new L'Oréal Paris Elvive Rapid Reviver Deep Conditioners. "They have two times more kick than regular conditioner and you don’t have to put in the time that you would with other deep treatments," she says.

Cabello is actually the face of the brand's new campaign tied to the conditioners, #StopWaiting! In the campaign video, which debuts during the Golden Globes, she's joined by fellow L'Oréal Paris spokespeople Aja Naomi King, Amber Heard, Julianne Moore, and Eva Longoria, who all reveal what happened in their lives when they stopped waiting and started, living, taking action, and creating opportunities for themselves. After the commercial debut, the brand is inviting people to share their own #StopWaiting stories on social media, and select posts will be re-shared on the L'Oréal Paris Twitter page.

RELATED: 5 Hairstyles Everyone Will Be Wearing in 2019

And if you're still toying with idea of chopping those bangs, maybe follow Cabello's sound advice. "I would tell someone that’s thinking about getting bangs to go for it," she says. "Hair grows back, and even if you aren’t thrilled with the results, that 'in-between' phase can be really easy to work around."

You heard her. Stop waiting.