This Barely-There Hair Oil Protects My Color-Treated Strands From Heat Damage

Since dying my hair summer's go-to color, I've had to take extra precaution when it comes to what I put in and use on my hair. My strands are now as sensitive as I was after reading Bridge to Terabithia as a kid, forcing me to tiptoe around harsh ingredient lists and avoid excessive use of heat, as best I can. But with the type of hair texture that can't decide if it's wavy or straight on any given day, my blow dry brush and flat iron sometimes need to be broken out — that is when I turn to Bumble and Bumble's Hairdresser's Invisible Oil.

I decided a heat protectant oil was needed after learning my Dyson Airwrap dupe was maybe doing a little more damage than the OG would and, after conducting thorough research (i.e. reading and obsessing over reviews), landed on this highly rated, lightweight hair oil from a brand I trusted. The Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil promised to soften, de-frizz, and protect from heat, while being safe on color treated hair. And, after using it for over three months, I have found it more than lives up to its promises.

Courtesy

Like my skin, my hair is naturally dry, and adding a layer of color didn't exactly help. I love that this oil is effective for styling but still lightweight enough that it can be used even on days when I'm just letting my hair air dry, adding a little extra moisture to my strands. While the immediate payoff is great, leaving my locks shiny and silky-smooth, I've found that consistent use of this oil has improved the overall health of my hair without leaving my hair feeling oily. And, when used with heat, I have seen great results. My blowouts are noticeably smoother with fewer flyaways and curls made with a flat iron-feel that's soft-to-the-touch, rather than frizzy and fried.

If you want to test it before committing to a full bottle, get the brand's travel-size oil. That's where I started and have since repurchased the full-size bottle. This everyday hair oil is my styling safety net for protecting my color, reducing frizz, and preventing heat damage — buy it at Ulta and Nordstrom for $43.