This Styling Primer Is The Solution to All of My Hair Problems

Image zoom Courtesy

I have two major hair gripes: It's impossibly dry and constantly frizzy. In fact, I've lamented my hair struggles to any stylist who's been willing to listen, and they've all told me the same thing: use a hair oil.

Hair oils are a multipurpose product that can nourish dry hair or tame flyaways and frizz. The only problem is that using oils can be tricky. An oil that's too thick can weigh hair down, or if you're too heavy-handed with one, it'll look like you haven't washed your hair in a week. I fall into the latter category, which is why I've avoided using oils in my hair until now. I needed something that would hydrate my hair so it was more smooth and less brittle from my already dry texture. That's where Bumble and bumble's Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat & UV Protective Primer, $28, comes in.

RELATED: Why People Are Obsessed With This Cult-Classic Dry Texturizing Spray

Yes, it's an oil — but it's also a primer, and one that's different from anything I've tried before. It's a milky spray that I spritz on my damp, clean hair before blow-drying it. Even though the formula has six oils in it, my hair feels light, voluminous, and most importantly, smooth as hell once it's dry. No matter how much I spray on (and trust me, it's a lot) my hair never has that slimy, greasy feeling I'd get with a traditional oil.

VIDEO: Beauty School: You've Overcurled Your Hair ...Now What?

The primer also protects against heat damage and UV rays, too. You can spray it on wet hair at the beach, or although I've never used it when my hair's dry, it can also be spritzed on second day hair before freshening up your style.