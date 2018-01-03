The Hydrating Conditioner That InStyle's Beauty Writer Swears By 

It doesn't matter what season it is or how often I've been using hot tools, my hair only ever has one message for me: it's really, really, really, thirsty.

And not in the same way your newly single friend was when they re-downloaded their dating apps after ending their last long-term relationship. Even though I use a hydrating shampoo and moisture finishing cream every time I wash my hair, it's not enough for my naturally thick, dry, and coarse hair.

That's where Bumble and bumble's Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Conditioner comes in. It's a multitasking conditioner that's a tall enough glass of water for extremely dehydrated hair like mine.

The formula is a mix of six rich but featherweight oils—including argan, grapeseed, macadamia nut, sweet almond, coconut, and safflower seed—with reputations for being extra nourishing and shine-boosting for dull hair. UV protection also helps prevent the drying effects of the sun along with your color from fading.

Since swapping out my usual conditioner for this Bumble and bumble formula, my hair's been dramatically softer, silkier, and less frizzy. I've been able to cut my flat iron out of my life since my hair isn't fuzzy after blow-drying it anymore and the all of the anti-frizz products I was using that were actually weighing my hair down.

While a $30 for an would definitely be a one-time splurge for a very fancy drink, with this cocktail for your hair a little bit goes a long way. In other words, you'll go months before you need to get another round.