You Need to See Shay Mitchell's Textured Crown Braid

Shay Mitchell and Patrick Ta might just be our dream team. Shay Mitchell always has totally exquisite hair, makeup, outfits—pretty much everything. Patrick Ta, one the other hand, is consistently behind some of our favorite celebrity makeup looks (Joan Smalls at the Tony's, Gigi Hadid at the Guys Choice Awards, Kendall Jenner at Cannes. Yeah, you get it). And whenever they work together, the results are astounding. Looking Vibrant Today In NYC @shaym Crown Braid By @cesar4styles Makeup By @patrickta Lipstick And Blush By @tartecosmetics Nude Collection A photo posted by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Jun 14, 2016 at 8:59am PDT

Patrick Ta shared the photo on his Instagram, where Shay, one of our favorite Little Liars, is giving us serious hair and makeup goals. For her makeup look, Patrick used blush and lipstick from tarte, which we will be investigating immeditaely. That lipstick = everything.

And while we're glad he let us know the lipstick and blush are courtesy of the tarte Nude Collection, we're also dying to know what product is behind her impeccable brows.

RELATED: This 5-Year-Old Girl Is Already a Hair Guru

Her textured crown braid was done by celebrity hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez (who is also behind many of Ciara's amazing hairstyles). Copying ASAP.

RELATED: Olympic Gymnast Gabby Douglas Just Launched Her Very Own Emojis