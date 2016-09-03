7 Times Shay Mitchell Gave Us Serious Braid Envy

Frederick M. Brown/Getty
Erin Lukas
Sep 03, 2016

We’re not telling a pretty little lie: Shay Mitchell is one of our ultimate celebrity beauty inspirations. Along with flawless red carpet makeup looks that never fail to make us swoon, the 28-year-old actress also knows how to serve up hairstyles so good that instantly find ourselves in front of our mirrors trying to recreate. While Shay’s loose waves and sleek ponytails are a sight to behold, more often than not we’re waxing poetic over the star’s daring takes on a style staple: the braid. Whenever we compose ourselves after freaking out over Shay’s latest plait, she delivers another Pinterest-worthy braid to wax poetic over. Here, we have Shay’s best braids that have given us the most hair envy.

1 of 6 shaym/instagram

The Braided Ponytail

Proof Shay can do both (at the same time): The actress took her futuristic triple pony to another planet by adding in thin braids woven with leather for an extra, unexpected detail.

2 of 6 shaym/instagram

The Pierced And Braided Top Knot

This is one style that can only truly be appreciated from the back. At the 2016 Teen Choice Awards, Shay's top knot may have looked red carpet glam from the front, but the edgy, pierced, tight center braid was the definition of cool. 

 

3 of 6 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The Boho Braid

This is how you master the side braid: Shay's loose side braid at the 2014 Teen Choice awards works on or off the red carpet. 

4 of 6 JB Lacroix/WireImage

The Braided Bun

A quick braid before pulling you hair up in a low bun like Shay's, gives the elegant style a literal twist.

5 of 6 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The Tousled Braid 

Few hairstyles are completely effortless, but Shay's pretty, toussled braid that can be styled in three minutes flat is the real-deal. 

6 of 6 Robin Marchant/Getty

The Crown Braid

Shay's ethereal crown braid she wore to a visit at SirusXM's studio, is the definition of #braidgoals.

