The Rope Braid GIF You Need to Check Out this Weekend

Whether you’re headed to a cookout or a wedding, we’ve got the perfect hairstyle to try. Yes, it’s a braid. And yes, it’s cooler than your first-grade-picture braid. This half-up style joins two rope braids for a boho look. “It's a bit romantic, but not too done,” says Isabel Guillen, stylist at John Barrett Salon, who created the look.

Sarah Balch

Start by creating a middle part. Grab a small section of hair from one side of your head, and divide it into two segments. Moving across your head, cross the sections over each other until you’ve reached the bottom of your crown. Use a clip (try RickyCare Black Croc Hair Clips, $12; rickysnyc.com) to hold the section in place as you create the same rope braid on the other side of your head. When both plaits are complete, join them at the center, below your crown, with bobbi pins. "You don't need to tame all the flyaways, it should look a little imperfect,” she says. Mist the look with with a light spritz of flexible hairspray (Guillen likes Shu Uemura Sheer Lacquer Finishing Spray, $39; birchbox.com) to set into place.

Sarah Balch

Sarah Balch

Model: Laura Simola