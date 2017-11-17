Daily Beauty Buzz: Camila Cabello's Low Braid 

Fact: We've never seen a braid we haven't liked, including the low plait that Camila Cabello wore to last night's Latin Grammy Awards.

Rather than pulling her hair back super sleek, the singer's hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos curled Cabello's hair in loose waves in different directions and tousled it for more body before working on the plait. For extra volume and texture, he prepped the singer's damp strands by spraying L’Oréal Paris' Advanced Hairstyle Air Dry It Wave Swept Spray ($6; walgreens.com) on her roots.

Giannetos pulled Cabello's hair into a low pony, secured it, and wrapped a small strand around it to conceal the elastic band. Next, he divided the tail into three sections, braided it backwards, and tied it with a small clear elastic band. He finished the style by running a few drops of L’Oréal Paris' Elivive Extraordinary Oil Treatment ($7; walmart.com) all over for extra shine.

The singer's makeup artist Allan Avendaño rounded out the romantic vibe of the singer's red carpet look with a soft, monochromatic pink makeup look that included a rose lip. He lined her pout with L’Oréal Paris' Colour Riche Matte Lip Liner in Mattes It ($7; target.com), and then applied a coat of L’Oréal Paris' Infallible Pro-Matte Gloss in Bare Attraction ($8; target.com). He finished with L’Oréal Paris' Colour Riche Shine Glossy Lipstick in Polished Tango for a touch of shine. It's all about layering to create the perfect bespoke shade.

All in all, consider this your go-to holiday look.