8 Braided Updos That’ll Replace Your Go-To Pony

Spring signifies the time to try something new — and that goes for your hairstyle, too. Some might tell you to chop it all off, but if a dramatic haircut isn't in the cards for you this season, there's another very appropriate, very stylish option: the braided updo.

As warmer weather approaches, it gives you the ability to pull your hair up, off your shoulders, and out of your face, all while giving off an effortless, timeless, and ultra-romantic vibe.

The classic hairstyle also gives you a ton of room to express your personal style. Make it more undone and a little messy with face-framing strands and a pancaked plait, or create a sleek, elegant look by creating a high ponytail and braiding the lengths.

Ahead, a few of the best braided updos to try this spring, including fishtails, crown braids, and more.

VIDEO: How to Get a Fishtail Braid