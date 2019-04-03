8 Braided Updos That’ll Replace Your Go-To Pony
Spring signifies the time to try something new — and that goes for your hairstyle, too. Some might tell you to chop it all off, but if a dramatic haircut isn't in the cards for you this season, there's another very appropriate, very stylish option: the braided updo.
As warmer weather approaches, it gives you the ability to pull your hair up, off your shoulders, and out of your face, all while giving off an effortless, timeless, and ultra-romantic vibe.
The classic hairstyle also gives you a ton of room to express your personal style. Make it more undone and a little messy with face-framing strands and a pancaked plait, or create a sleek, elegant look by creating a high ponytail and braiding the lengths.
Ahead, a few of the best braided updos to try this spring, including fishtails, crown braids, and more.
VIDEO: How to Get a Fishtail Braid
Cara Delevingne
The model's side-swept bangs add another romantic element to this loose side braid. For a more accessorized look, tie off your braid with a ribbon instead of a clear elastic.
Amandla Stenberg
Take your crown braid up a notch by weaving in an actual tiara-like headband, à la Amandla Stenberg.
Susan Kelechi Watson
The This Is Us actress paired a fishtail braid with loose, face-framing curls for a stunning red carpet look.
Kate Bosworth
Put your hair pomage or frizz-fighting serum to good use by copying this sleek, no-frills braided style that Kate Bosworth wore to the Tomb Raider premiere.
Lea Michele
The Glee actress showed off a headband braid that was woven into a simple bun.
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale adds braids on either side of her loose chignon for a soft, romantic look. Face-framing waves and faux flowers weaved into the back of her hair completed the look.
Gigi Hadid
Camila Cabello
The singer's bold orange highlights look like a ribbon woven through her down-the-back braid. Soft curls around the face add a pretty finishing touch.