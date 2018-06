1. Spritz hair with texturizing spray or dry shampoo, and rake it to the side with your fingers. Gather into a low side pony, and secure it with a clear elastic.2. Divide into two sections. Begin by grabbing a thin portion of hair from the outside of the right section and cross it all the way over to the left side. Repeat this step, bringing another thin segment from the outside of the left section all the way over to the right side. Continue doing this, tightening the braid as you go and stuffing stray pieces into the braid until you're at the tip. Tie the end with a clear elastic.3. Deconstruct. That's hairdresser speak for "mess it up a bit so it doesn't look prissy."4. Snip off the top elastic. This will loosen the braid, making it seem even more undone. If the hair on the other side starts coming out, just fasten it with a few bobby pins.(John Frieda Frizz-Ease Spiral Style Curl-Defining spray gel, $6; target.com .) (Goody Ouchless clear elastics, $4/75; walmart.com .)