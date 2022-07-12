The 3-Piece Hair Growth Set That Reduces Shedding and Makes Strands "Way Stronger" Is Nearly Half-Off

Thanks to the massive, cross-category discounts on Amazon Prime Day, the sale event is a great time to try out new products for less. Especially if you've been wanting to upgrade your haircare routine, now is your chance to finally purchase those treatments you've had your eye on. And if you ask us, you can't get a better deal than the BosleyMD BosRevive Hair-Thickening Starter Set for 48 percent off.

The kit includes the brand's Nourishing Shampoo, Volumizing Conditioner, and Thickening Treatment, all in one convenient package. Each of the products is formulated with rosemary extract to increase blood circulation and reduce scalp inflammation, saw palmetto to block the hormone that's linked to hair loss, and panthenol to slow down hair-shedding and strengthen your strands.

Courtesy

Shop now: $23 (Originally $45); amazon.com

For the best results, first massage the shampoo into your scalp in circular motions for a minute before rinsing it out. Next, apply the conditioner from the middle of your hair through the ends and leave it on for five minutes before washing it off. Once you're out of the shower, rub the treatment foam into your scalp and roots and leave it in. Per the brand, these products are meant for non-color-treated hair.

Many Amazon shoppers have had incredibly positive experiences with these products. One person said it "works better" than anything they've tried, adding that they can "actually see" their hair getting thicker. A second reviewer said that after using this set for 20 days, they see "new hair growth" and "hair loss has stopped." And a third even said these products are the "best thing that's ever happened" to their hair, making it "a bit thicker" and "way stronger."

If you don't want to get the entire BosleyMD starter kit, you can also get separate bottles of the Nourishing Shampoo and Volumizing Conditioner on sale for up to 58 percent off this Prime Day. But regardless of which variation you choose, you can't beat these prices for premium hair care products.

Courtesy

Shop now: $18 (Originally $42); amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $33 (Originally $48); amazon.com