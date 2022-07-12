Beauty Hair The 3-Piece Hair Growth Set That Reduces Shedding and Makes Strands "Way Stronger" Is Nearly Half-Off Plus, save up to 58 percent on the brand’s other growth products in this Prime Day deal. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Cristobal Baeza/Unsplash Thanks to the massive, cross-category discounts on Amazon Prime Day, the sale event is a great time to try out new products for less. Especially if you've been wanting to upgrade your haircare routine, now is your chance to finally purchase those treatments you've had your eye on. And if you ask us, you can't get a better deal than the BosleyMD BosRevive Hair-Thickening Starter Set for 48 percent off. The kit includes the brand's Nourishing Shampoo, Volumizing Conditioner, and Thickening Treatment, all in one convenient package. Each of the products is formulated with rosemary extract to increase blood circulation and reduce scalp inflammation, saw palmetto to block the hormone that's linked to hair loss, and panthenol to slow down hair-shedding and strengthen your strands. Courtesy Shop now: $23 (Originally $45); amazon.com For the best results, first massage the shampoo into your scalp in circular motions for a minute before rinsing it out. Next, apply the conditioner from the middle of your hair through the ends and leave it on for five minutes before washing it off. Once you're out of the shower, rub the treatment foam into your scalp and roots and leave it in. Per the brand, these products are meant for non-color-treated hair. Many Amazon shoppers have had incredibly positive experiences with these products. One person said it "works better" than anything they've tried, adding that they can "actually see" their hair getting thicker. A second reviewer said that after using this set for 20 days, they see "new hair growth" and "hair loss has stopped." And a third even said these products are the "best thing that's ever happened" to their hair, making it "a bit thicker" and "way stronger." If you don't want to get the entire BosleyMD starter kit, you can also get separate bottles of the Nourishing Shampoo and Volumizing Conditioner on sale for up to 58 percent off this Prime Day. But regardless of which variation you choose, you can't beat these prices for premium hair care products. Courtesy Shop now: $18 (Originally $42); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $33 (Originally $48); amazon.com Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals: Out of 3,000 Prime Day Deals, These Are the Anti-Aging Skincare Finds You Won't Want to Miss I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying This Prime Day Royals-Approved Comfy Superga Sneakers Are Up to 60% Off This Prime Day Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit