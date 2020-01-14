Ah, the bob. The unicorn of haircuts, the short length that works across various hair types, textures, and face shapes.

Its versatility is exactly why — despite being everywhere in 2019 — A-list actresses, your co-worker, your roommate, and maybe even you, still aren't over the cut.

And the good news is that you can remix the bob for the new decade simply by how you style it. Take Reese Witherspoon's '60s flip or Tiffany Haddish's voluminous brushed-backed bob at the Golden Globes as two examples.

Whether you're considering making the big chop for the first time or looking tweak your signature bob, you've come to the right place. Here, we've rounded the seven bob hairstyles that are going to be everywhere in 2020.