7 Ways to Style a Bob Haircut in 2020
Ah, the bob. The unicorn of haircuts, the short length that works across various hair types, textures, and face shapes.
Its versatility is exactly why — despite being everywhere in 2019 — A-list actresses, your co-worker, your roommate, and maybe even you, still aren't over the cut.
And the good news is that you can remix the bob for the new decade simply by how you style it. Take Reese Witherspoon's '60s flip or Tiffany Haddish's voluminous brushed-backed bob at the Golden Globes as two examples.
Whether you're considering making the big chop for the first time or looking tweak your signature bob, you've come to the right place. Here, we've rounded the seven bob hairstyles that are going to be everywhere in 2020.
Lucy Boynton's Ear Tuck
A flat iron and simple ear tuck is all it takes to elevate a blunt bob like Lucy Boynton's signature cut. Before reaching for any hot tools, treating your hair with a heat protectant like Briogeo Farewell Frizz Blow Dry Perfection Heat Protectant Crème will prevent it from getting dried out and frizzy, and if your hair is colored, fading.
Tiffany Haddish's Slicked-Back Bob
The rumors aren't true: It is possible topull your hair up and out of your face when you have a bob. Just look at how Tiffany Haddish wore the front sections of her bob pushed back at the 2020 Golden Globes. Her stylist Ray Christopher used a flat iron to straighten the star's hair and lift her roots. He ran Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Define & Shine Serum through the voluminous style for a smooth, shiny finish.
Joey King's Old Hollywood Waves
Elevate your bob with a little bit of Old Hollywood glamour. For Joey King's waves from the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, use a one-inch curling iron. The Act star's side part and swoopy side bang take her style's retro vibe to the next level.
Reese Witherspoon's '60s Flip
The Morning Show star wore her bob slicked back in a wet look at the 2020 Golden Globes. Her hairstylist Lona Vigi finished the style off with flipped ends. For an extra shiny bob, try Virtue Healing Oil. The protein-rich lightweight oil is a treatment that repairs hair, but also works as a styling product.
Lucy Hale's Half-up Half Down Ponytail
If all of your layers aren't long enough to fit into a ponytail, go with an easy half-up half-down style instead. For Lucy Hale's 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess personalized the actress' style by clipping her hair back with a pearl earring-turned-hair accessory.
Dua Lipa's Flat Iron Waves
The key to loose, just-rolled-out-of-bed-waves isn't a curling iron or watching a handful of YouTube tutorials. It's your hair straightener. Section off your bob and run the hot tool down in sections in an "S" shape for wavy bends like Dua Lipa. Really lean into the bedhead look with a mist of texture spray to give your waves a piecey finish.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
What if switching up your usual hairstyle was a simple as changing your part? Good news: parting your hair to the side creates more volume and the illusion of depth, thanks to how your layers fall. The best part? A deep side part makes natural curls even more gorgeous. Take Gugu Mbatha-Raw for example.