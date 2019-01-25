8 Blunt Bob Hairstyles That’ll Finally Convince You to Go Short

By Erin Lukas
Updated: May 22, 2019 @ 5:16 pm
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Red lipstick, cat eye eyeliner, and super glowy skin: Beauty trends change with every season, but there's some looks that stand the test of time. If we're talking hair, the blunt bob is one great example. It may be one of this year's most-popular cuts, but it's held its own throughout the years. Proof to back up this claim? The blunt bob was the signature cut of Cleopatra, Betty Paige, and Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice), to name a few. 

Despite the cut's distinct look, the reason why the blunt bob has quickly become one of 2019's biggest hair trends is that the length is shockingly versatile. "A blunt bob works for many face shapes and textures because it’s a classic look," says Erickson Arrunategui, stylist and educator at Bumble and bumble's Meatpacking Salon in New York City. "The square blunt shape also complements almost all face shapes as long as the length is right. Sometimes it can be the difference between half an inch, but when you find that sweet spot, anyone can pull it off."

Yep, even though a bob is considered "short," you've still got options. Arrunategui suggests updating the cut with a set of bangs if the look ever starts feeling a little stale. "Playing with different length/texture bangs is a good way to update a classic bob, and also play with face shape," he says. For a lived-in look, he suggests finishing your style by spritzing Bumble and bumble's Bb. Thickening DrySpun Texture Spray. For curls, spritz on a primer like Bumble and bumble's Bb. Curl Pre-Style/Re-Style Primer when you're hair's damp to enhance your natural texture. 

Here, eight ways Hollywood is currently wearing the blunt bob haircut. 

VIDEO: Beauty School: How to Get Old Hollywood Waves

 

Taraji P. Henson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Blunt and angled? Taraji P. Henson's bob nails two hair trends in a single cut. 

Vanessa Hudgens

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A deep side-part gives the illusion of side-swept bangs without making the actual commitment. 

Saoirse Ronan

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Tucking the front pieces of your blunt bob behind your ears gives it an effortless vibe. 

Kat Graham

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Even if you love your bob, you may get the urge to switch things up a little. Enter: full bangs. A set of blunt bangs will completely transform the cut.

Emma Roberts

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Sure, bangs are one way to accessorize a bob, but Emma Roberts's hair clip is a more low-maintenance option.

Dua Lipa

Steve Granitz/WireImage

To fake the look of an asymmetrical bob, Dua Lipa tucked one side of her hair behind her ear. 

Hailey Baldwin

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Hailey Baldwin's bob is full of volume, tousled, and has perfect blunt ends. Use a flat iron to create "S"-shaped waves and break them up with your fingers to get the same textured finish. 

Kim Kardashian

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kim K's sleek blunt bob screams "'90s." Just make sure to treat your hair with a heat protectant spray before styling it with a blow-dryer and flat iron.

