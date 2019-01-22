The Bob Haircut That Will Never Go Out of Style

What's not to love about a bob haircut? Whether you wear it sleek and angled or soft with tousled waves, the style is a mainstay, perhaps because there's an option for every face shape and hair texture. The finishing touch to the look, of course, is bangs.

That little fringe addition, whether it hits mid-forehead or grazes your brows, also happens to create a hairstyle that will never, ever go out of style. And if you're in the mood for a change to your go-to look, but you're not ready to grow out your entire head of hair, there couldn't be a better option for short hair.

But before any big hair switch-up, you should do your photo research so you can provide your stylist reference. This will reduce the likelihood of any mishaps when the cutting shears come out. To help you out in that department, we rounded up 10 celebrity haircuts with bangs you'll want to have on hand the next time you're in the mood for a chop.

VIDEO: 3 Ways to Style A Bob