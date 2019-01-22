The Bob Haircut That Will Never Go Out of Style
What's not to love about a bob haircut? Whether you wear it sleek and angled or soft with tousled waves, the style is a mainstay, perhaps because there's an option for every face shape and hair texture. The finishing touch to the look, of course, is bangs.
That little fringe addition, whether it hits mid-forehead or grazes your brows, also happens to create a hairstyle that will never, ever go out of style. And if you're in the mood for a change to your go-to look, but you're not ready to grow out your entire head of hair, there couldn't be a better option for short hair.
But before any big hair switch-up, you should do your photo research so you can provide your stylist reference. This will reduce the likelihood of any mishaps when the cutting shears come out. To help you out in that department, we rounded up 10 celebrity haircuts with bangs you'll want to have on hand the next time you're in the mood for a chop.
VIDEO: 3 Ways to Style A Bob
Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis debuted this ink black wavy bob at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Edgy bangs complete the overall look, a bold change from the Bad Moms actress’ formerly long, layered tresses.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington is no stranger to a chin-skimming bob, but this sleek bob (with bangs to match!) adds an extra dose of chic to her already killer style.
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough changed things up when she traded her fiery red long locks for a platinum blonde bob paired with choppy bangs.
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens also opted for the blunt bob and fringe style, a look that she later grew out and wore with side-swept bangs.
Kat Graham
The actress and singer likes to experiment with her look, which has ranged from side-swept beachy waves to the sleek bob she debuted at the 2017 BET Awards. But, this look is a favorite with its face-framing shape and short fringe bangs.
Taylor Swift
T-Swift debuted one of her most dramatic hair looks on the 2016 Grammys red carpet — a graphic bob with brow-skimming bangs.
Dakota Johnson
What’s not to love about the Dakota Johnson’s blunt bob with wispy bangs? The Fifty Shades of Grey actress wore the cut several ways — including pin straight and with her bangs pushed off her face — but this textured look was one to remember.
Kacy Hill
If you have curly hair and have wanted to try a bob, then look no further than Kacy Hill, who paired her above-the-chin red locks with stylish arched bangs.
Amandla Stenberg
Bringing it home again with the textured bob, Amandla Stenberg opted for piece-y baby bangs to go with her chin-grazing look.
Nina Dobrev
Hairstylist Riawna Capri dubbed Nina Dobrev’s razor-sharp asymmetrical bob with French bangs the “Nob” (a.k.a. the Nina-Bob). And, really, it’s no surprise — the look suits the actress so well that it practically belongs to her.