Beauty Hair Bobbi Brown Says She "Cannot Live Without" This $28 Gray Root Touch-Up Stick She said it's useful for "in between" salon visits in a TikTok. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images When Bobbi Brown says something is good, we believe it. The makeup mogul recently talked through some of her latest beauty "must-trys" on TikTok, which includes a handy root cover-up stick she said she "cannot live without." The product in question is dpHue's Root Touch-Up Stick, which comes in four shades, including blonde, dark brown, medium brown, and red. Brown said that the stick is useful for those "in between" salon appointment moments while briefly showing how she uses it in the video. She said that dpHue makes "really great at-home hair coloring" for people that need those frequent touch-ups, "especially during the pandemic." This isn't the first time Brown has recommended a touch-up trick, so it seems like she has a few gray hair hacks up her sleeve. (We'll take them all.) Courtesy Shop now: $28; amazon.com, nordstrom.com, and sephora.com Made with a paraben-, sulfate-, and silicone-free formula, the double-ended stick features a color applicator on one end and a brush on the other. The brand says the temporary color is meant to be long-wearing and sweat-resistant and won't rub off until your next hair wash. Application is easy — just apply the color side directly on your hair until you get the coverage you want, and then use the brush to blend it in. As per the instructions, let it sit for a few minutes and don't touch the area immediately afterwards. A Celebrity Hair Stylist's Trick to Keeping Hair Bright Without Going to a Salon Shoppers across retailers say the dpHue touch-up stick is easy to apply and true to color but a bit fragile upon application, so you have to have a "light touch." Many also note that the formula is "sticky," but one shopper said they liked the texture for their fine gray hairs, and that it lets them "skip an additional product." The brand has several other cover-up products in its lineup, including a permanent color touch-up kit that Amazon customers say is a "great salon alternative," as well as a touch-up spray that provides the same temporary color as the stick version. Grab your own dpHue Root Touch-Up Stick from Amazon, Nordstrom, or Sephora to zap those grays in a snap.