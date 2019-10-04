4 New Ways to Style a Bob This Fall, According to Celebrity Hairstylist Renato Campora
So, you've been thinking about getting a bob, and we totally understand why. Angled, blunt, straight, curly, or wavy — the chin-length cut works across different hair types, textures, and face shapes. The bob's versatility is exactly why it's the runaway haircut trend of 2019.
But, maybe you're still not entirely convinced. Especially since getting a cut could make you think that you won't have many styling options to choose from. That's where celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora comes in.
With bob-wearing clients like Mia Kunis, Jessica Chastain, Naomi Watts, and more, Campora knows a thing or two about how to make the short cut feel entirely new and fresh. And he definitely doesn't believe that it will limit your options. "This length is manageable and you have options with different hairstyles," he tells InStyle. "You can still wear it up or leave it down."
So, what are some new ways to style that bob you're getting for fall? We asked Campore to break down some of the best bob hairstyles he's given celebs. Keep reading for the stylist's tips.
VIDEO: Everything to Know About What You’ll Pay at the Hair Salon
January Jones's Wet Look Bob
If you think the wet look hair is a cool style for Instagram, but not practical for real life, guess again. A slick wavy bob like January Jones' is completely wearable — it's all in how you use gel. To keep hair from getting sticky, crunchy, and weighed down, Campora says to run a bit of gel through the roots of your hair when it's damp. He likes Kenra Professionals Platinum Hydro Gel 13 because it holds hair in place, but doesn't dry it out or make it crunchy.
He added finger waves to the front of Jones's hair, as well as extra bends with a curling iron where needed, and dried it with a diffuser. "Add a little bit more gel to freshen up the wet look once the hair is dry, especially around your part," he says. "I didn’t use any hairspray on Jones, so her hair was a mix between dry and the product. This keeps it from getting hard."
Mila Kunis's Soft Waves
While Mila Kunis wore her waves brushed to the side, bringing an Old Hollywood vibe to the red carpet, this is a look you can make all your own based on how you part and place your hair. When creating loose waves like this, Campora recommends using a one-inch curling iron like ghd's Curve Classic Curl Iron, and not getting too hung up on making your curls perfect. "A flat iron only gives you one kind of wave, and I don't want to be limited to that," he explains. "Take a section of hair and roll it around the barrel, and don't worry about it being perfect."
Campora also says that you don't need to use the iron on your entire head of hair, but rather, you can just place the curls where they need to be added. "It’s very spontaneous as to where you need to wave and curl the hair," he says of the technique he used to create Kunis' look. "I suggest looking in the mirror to see where you want to want to add waves based on how your hair type falls."
Naomi Watts' Sleek and Straight Bob
"I love a sharp bob like Naomi Watts' cut, because it's a straightforward, modern look," says Campora. To get a flyaway free finish like hers, it's important to prep your hair before using any hot tools. The stylist likes using Kenra's Platinum Thickening Mousse 12 on damp hair because it adds fullness and protects against humidity. Then, he says to blowout your hair with a round brush like T3's medium barrel one, followed by running a flat iron over it for that smooth, sleek finish.
Jessica Chastain's Bangs and Messy Waves
When Campora added soft, textured bangs to Jessica Chastain's bob past spring, the small tweak completely transformed her existing cut. "Bangs personalize the cut," he says. "It's good to be able to play around with the shapes and texture."
While bangs like Chastain's look amazing blown-out straight, messy waves can look even cooler. Before using a curling iron to create bends in your hair, Campora suggests running Kenra Professionals Nitro Memory Crème, a mousse that helps styles hold for up to three days, through your hair to help the waves last.