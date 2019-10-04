4 New Ways to Style a Bob This Fall, According to Celebrity Hairstylist Renato Campora 

So, you've been thinking about getting a bob, and we totally understand why. Angled, blunt, straight, curly, or wavy — the chin-length cut works across different hair types, textures, and face shapes. The bob's versatility is exactly why it's the runaway haircut trend of 2019.

But, maybe you're still not entirely convinced. Especially since getting a cut could make you think that you won't have many styling options to choose from. That's where celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora comes in.

With bob-wearing clients like Mia Kunis, Jessica Chastain, Naomi Watts, and more, Campora knows a thing or two about how to make the short cut feel entirely new and fresh. And he definitely doesn't believe that it will limit your options. "This length is manageable and you have options with different hairstyles," he tells InStyle. "You can still wear it up or leave it down."

So, what are some new ways to style that bob you're getting for fall? We asked Campore to break down some of the best bob hairstyles he's given celebs. Keep reading for the stylist's tips.

