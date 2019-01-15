25 Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape   

Angled, with bangs, tousled with beach waves, or super sleek and straight, you'd be surprised just how many different ways you can wear a bob. Its versatility, along with the fact that it looks good on every face shape, is likely why it's one of the most popular haircuts of the past five years.

"A bob length can vary from jaw length to just off shoulder," Jenny Balding, the co-owner of the Cutler Salon x Arlo SoHo salon in New York City, says. "This means it is very versatile for all hair textures and face shapes, therefore it has become very popular again."

As far as celebrity fans go, the flattering cut is definitely well received, as you probably already know. There are your icons like Victoria Beckham and Doris Day, longtime believers like Sarah Paulson, and even new adopters, like Kylie Jenner and her big sister Kim Kardashian West.

As for the biggest bob trend right now, Balding says she's seeing lots of soft, blunt styles. "It’s either a little more textured through the ends or a little more blunt, depending on the hair texture." While layers are definitely incorporated into certain bob styles, Balding recommends keeping the chopping to a minimum. "An over-layered cut will make it dated," she warns.

If short hair is in the cards for you in 2019, you're in luck, too. We pulled together this roundup of 25 bobs for your reference. Keep scrolling for proof that it works for each and every face shape.

