25 Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Angled, with bangs, tousled with beach waves, or super sleek and straight, you'd be surprised just how many different ways you can wear a bob. Its versatility, along with the fact that it looks good on every face shape, is likely why it's one of the most popular haircuts of the past five years.
"A bob length can vary from jaw length to just off shoulder," Jenny Balding, the co-owner of the Cutler Salon x Arlo SoHo salon in New York City, says. "This means it is very versatile for all hair textures and face shapes, therefore it has become very popular again."
As far as celebrity fans go, the flattering cut is definitely well received, as you probably already know. There are your icons like Victoria Beckham and Doris Day, longtime believers like Sarah Paulson, and even new adopters, like Kylie Jenner and her big sister Kim Kardashian West.
As for the biggest bob trend right now, Balding says she's seeing lots of soft, blunt styles. "It’s either a little more textured through the ends or a little more blunt, depending on the hair texture." While layers are definitely incorporated into certain bob styles, Balding recommends keeping the chopping to a minimum. "An over-layered cut will make it dated," she warns.
If short hair is in the cards for you in 2019, you're in luck, too. We pulled together this roundup of 25 bobs for your reference. Keep scrolling for proof that it works for each and every face shape.
Charlize Theron
For Charlize Theron's 2019 Golden Globes look, celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel decided to create a deep side-part in Theron's hair. On one side, he created four tiny braids, while the other side highlighted her shiny chin-length bob.
Lucy Hale
A precise center part, along with a straight style, draws attention to Lucy Hale's dimensional hair color and dark roots.
Alexa Chung
The beauty of Alexa Chung's waves is that they're perfectly undone. Like bedhead, but better.
Regina King
By curving the ends of your bob in towards your chin and styling it sleek and straight, you can completely transform the look of your haircut. Exhibit A: Regina King.
Kat Graham
On the shorter side of the bob spectrum, Kat Graham's chic haircut hits right above the chin. This length also looks amazing with a set of full, blunt bangs.
Dua Lipa
She's worn her bob is so many different styles and even colors, but we're digging this slicked back, wet look.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is your purest definition of a hair chameleon, and while she goes from bob to long and layered quite often, this was her shortest take on the trendy haircut.
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts accessorized her chin-length cut by pulling back a section of hair with a barrette.
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda adds texture and volume to her bob with lots of layers and loose bended waves.
Sarah Paulson
A half-up, half-down hairstyle on a bob draws even more attention to your jawline and the mod bluntness of the cut.
Vanessa Hudgens
So blunt bangs aren't your thing? Go for a side-swept version that blends into the layers of your hair, similar to Vanessa Hudgens.
Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough's bob is just like the shag, but much shorter. She paired her textured chop with piece-y, wispy bangs.
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde is picture proof that you can't go wrong with a wide-brim hat and a bob.
Gabrielle Union
A deep side-part creates the illusion of side-swept fringe, in case you're not ready to fully commit.
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson showed off her bob in her gorgeous natural curly texture.
Jenna Dewan
Your prime example of an updated angled bob, Jenna Dewan's bob is ever so slightly longer in the front than the back.
Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg wore her wavy bob with the cutest set of wavy baby bangs.
Emilia Clarke
Changing up the standard side-part, Emilia Clarke brushed the other section of her bob back, creating volume at the crown.
Hailey Baldwin
They key to acing Hailey Baldwin's tousled bob is with a curling iron and a dry texturizing spray. Just don't forget to separate the curls before spritzing in your product.
Mila Kunis
Even as your bob starts to grow, bangs will continue to be the ultimate accessory. Case in point: Mila Kunis and her S-waves.
Naomi Watts
You can never go wrong with a classic smooth and voluminous blowout.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie's wet-looking bob has the perfect blunt ends.
Jane Krakowski
Flipping your hair over to one side can create a different gradation in length. Your example? Jane Krakowski and her wavy, full-looking bob.
Olivia Culpo played with two completely different finishes in this hairstyle: glossy and sleek on top, and shiny and smooth on the bottom.
Jourdan Dunn
Volume, waves, and a center part? It's an all-around win, Jourdan Dunn.