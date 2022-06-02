Your Definitive Guide to Every Type of Bob Haircut

Blunt Bob

The Cut: When you picture a bob, this classic take on the cut probably comes to mind. "The blunt bob is a classic, super straight and strong look that is all the same length the way around," says James Earnshaw, an Amika Artistic Ambassador. "Classically with no layers, it is just one length of hair cut straight."

Who Should Get It: The beauty of the blunt bob is that it can work across a number of hair textures. For fine hair, Earnshaw suggests a shorter-length bob to fake the illusion of thicker hair. For thick or curly hair, the stylist suggests adding some layers to remove some weight.

How To Style It: If you're styling your blunt bob sleek or enhancing your waves or curls, Earnshaw recommends prepping hair with frizz-fighting, heat protectant like Amika's The Shield Anti-Humidity Spray before using any hot tools.