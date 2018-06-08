The Haircut You'll See Everywhere this Summer

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Erin Lukas
Jun 08, 2018 @ 9:00 am

The song of the summer mentality can apply to haircuts, too. Much like that one song you hear everywhere from the backseat of an Uber to in line at Whole Foods, there’s always one cut that everyone gets. 

This year your sister, deskmate, and your favorite neighborhood barista are all going shorter. How short? Chin length. If the red carpet is any indication, the bob is going to be the most popular cut of the season. Saoirse Ronan, Jenna Dewan, and Jourdan Dunn are among the running list of celebs who have recently cut all of their hair off, or took their lob up a few inches. Although there are various ways to style the bob, the majority of celebs have been wearing it super sleek. 

RELATED: The Best Shampoo and Conditioners of 2018

The bob isn’t just a natural progression from last year’s popular lob cut, it’s a versatile length that also reflects the current resurgence of ‘90s fashion trends. “Fashion always comes back around and now we’re seeing people really embrace the '90s as the ‘cool girl’ fashion decade it was,” says celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel, who cut Ronan's bob. “This blunt, nonchalant bob is the antithesis to the wavy, textured ‘lob’ we’ve been seeing for the past couple of years.”

Just like its predecessor, a bob is versatile and can work for a number of face shapes and hair types. If you have curly hair, keep your texture in mind when you're at the salon. "You never want to go too short with a bob on curly hair, as you want to leave room for shrinkage," says Unilever hair expert Ursula Stephen. "Given that curl types vary, your hairstylist can give you a consult to let you know which length will work best for you." 

Going the sleek route probably doesn't seem practical in the humidity, but it is possible. "The key to preventing frizz, especially in the summer, is to keep hair healthy so cuticles stay as closed and smooth as possible," Abergel explains. He recommends using a quick-absorbing towel like Aquis' Lisse Luxe Hair Towel ($30; Sephora.com) to wick moisture out of hair because it literally makes it swell. It's also crucial to avoid terry-cloth towels or rubbing your hair because both cause frizz. Running a smoothing cream like Virtue's Polish Anti-Frizz Cream ($40; Virtuelabs.com) through damp hair will also help frizz under control and lock out humidity. 

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed 

For curly hair, Stephen suggests using a heat protectant like Dove Style+Care Smooth & Shine Heat Protection Spray ($4; Walmart.com) and a curl-enhancing product such as Suave Professionals' Avocado + Olive Oil Leave-In Conditioner ($4; Walgreens.com) to smooth dry hair during periods of high humidity. You can also use it before heat styling your hair for extra insurance. 

If you're convinced that you should get a bob this summer, keep scrolling to see some of the ways that celebs are wearing their cuts on the red carpet. 

1 of 5 Jeff Spicer/WireImage

Jourdan Dunn 

The supermodel styled her bob in effortless waves with one side tucked behind her ear. 

Advertisement
2 of 5 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Dua Lipa 

A deep side part is a fresh alternative to a center part. Tucking the front layers of your hair behind your ears like Lipa did will also help you stay cool in the middle of heatwave. 

3 of 5 John Shearer/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan

Dewan's sleek, flyaway-free bob gives of '90s-era Posh Spice vibes. 

Advertisement
4 of 5 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Margot Robbie 

No hairstyle screams "summer" like beachy waves. Robbie's stylist Bryce Scarlett created the actress' using a flat iron. 

Advertisement
5 of 5 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin

Another way to wear a center part: Lots of volume and the crown with the ends of your hair turned under.  

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!