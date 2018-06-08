The Haircut You'll See Everywhere this Summer

The song of the summer mentality can apply to haircuts, too. Much like that one song you hear everywhere from the backseat of an Uber to in line at Whole Foods, there’s always one cut that everyone gets.

This year your sister, deskmate, and your favorite neighborhood barista are all going shorter. How short? Chin length. If the red carpet is any indication, the bob is going to be the most popular cut of the season. Saoirse Ronan, Jenna Dewan, and Jourdan Dunn are among the running list of celebs who have recently cut all of their hair off, or took their lob up a few inches. Although there are various ways to style the bob, the majority of celebs have been wearing it super sleek.

The bob isn’t just a natural progression from last year’s popular lob cut, it’s a versatile length that also reflects the current resurgence of ‘90s fashion trends. “Fashion always comes back around and now we’re seeing people really embrace the '90s as the ‘cool girl’ fashion decade it was,” says celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel, who cut Ronan's bob. “This blunt, nonchalant bob is the antithesis to the wavy, textured ‘lob’ we’ve been seeing for the past couple of years.”

Just like its predecessor, a bob is versatile and can work for a number of face shapes and hair types. If you have curly hair, keep your texture in mind when you're at the salon. "You never want to go too short with a bob on curly hair, as you want to leave room for shrinkage," says Unilever hair expert Ursula Stephen. "Given that curl types vary, your hairstylist can give you a consult to let you know which length will work best for you."

Going the sleek route probably doesn't seem practical in the humidity, but it is possible. "The key to preventing frizz, especially in the summer, is to keep hair healthy so cuticles stay as closed and smooth as possible," Abergel explains. He recommends using a quick-absorbing towel like Aquis' Lisse Luxe Hair Towel ($30; Sephora.com) to wick moisture out of hair because it literally makes it swell. It's also crucial to avoid terry-cloth towels or rubbing your hair because both cause frizz. Running a smoothing cream like Virtue's Polish Anti-Frizz Cream ($40; Virtuelabs.com) through damp hair will also help frizz under control and lock out humidity.

For curly hair, Stephen suggests using a heat protectant like Dove Style+Care Smooth & Shine Heat Protection Spray ($4; Walmart.com) and a curl-enhancing product such as Suave Professionals' Avocado + Olive Oil Leave-In Conditioner ($4; Walgreens.com) to smooth dry hair during periods of high humidity. You can also use it before heat styling your hair for extra insurance.

If you're convinced that you should get a bob this summer, keep scrolling to see some of the ways that celebs are wearing their cuts on the red carpet.