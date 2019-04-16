25 Blunt Bobs for Any Face Shape

By Caroline Shannon-Karasik
Updated: Apr 17, 2019 @ 9:51 am
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

It's convenient that one of the trendiest haircuts of 2019 is also one of the most classic looks of all time. We're talking about the blunt bob, a short hair mainstay that's always there when you need it. And right now, Hollywood is screaming its name. 

Straight forward and edgy, the blunt-cut bob has minimal layering and falls somewhere around the chin. While it can be styled a variety of different ways, you've probably been noticing it pop into your Instagram feed recently accompanied by bangs, a sleek, flat-ironed finish, an eye-catching center part, or with an asymmetrical shape

And if you're worried about pulling off the blunt bob, don't fret. As Erickson Arrunategui, a stylist and educator at Bumble and bumble's Meatpacking Salon in New York City, once told InStyle.com, the popular cut works for every face shape. 

Need inspiration? Check out these blunt bobs for any face shape, worn by 25 of your favorite celebs.

Lana Condor

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Beachy waves add a bit of texture to Lana Condor's center-parted blunt bob. 

Jenna Dewan

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan keeps her look smooth and sleek with by tucking one side of her hair behind her ear.

Dua Lipa

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Pair your sleek blunt bob with '60s lashes and shimmery shadow like Dua Lipa.

Hailey Baldwin

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin adds loose curls to her chin-length bob. Notice it appears slightly longer in the back, too. 

Jourdan Dunn

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Use a flat iron (and a heat protectant spray!) to copy the undone bends in Jourdan Dunn's blunt bob.

Emma Roberts

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Emma Roberts goes blunt all over with a sharp-edged bob and bangs.

Kate Mara

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

A sharp angle — short in the back and long in the front — gives Kate Mara's bob an edgy look.

Irina Shayk

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The model wears her bob sleek and parted down the middle, giving it a classic vibe. The hairstyle also draws attention to the slight angle of the haircut. 

Gigi Hadid

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid's brushed-back bob is one of her most memorable red carpet moments. 

Viola Davis

John Phillips/Getty Images

Viola Davis styles her blunt, longer bob straight and with a side part.

Lucy Boynton

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Lucy Boynton's bob looks will go down in red carpet history. For the 76th Annual Golden Globes, the actress showed off a voluminous and super wavy version of her go-to cut. 

Beyonce Knowles

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Want to give the angled bob a try this year? Look no further than Beyonce's wavy look. 

Charlize Theron

Gary Miller/Getty Images

A deep side-part and barely-there waves switch up the vibe of Charlize Theron's blunt bob. 

Jessica Chastain

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain wears her blunt bob with barrel waves on one side and tucked behind the ear on the other. The final look is glam all over.

Cardi B

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

An ultra-precise center part adds drama to Cardi B's already head-turning platinum bob.

Taylor Swift 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Taylor Swift pairs her chin-length bob with equally blunt bangs.

Kat Graham

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Soft yet blunt fringe add a special element to Kat Graham's blunt bob.

Anne Hathaway

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

While Anne Hathaway's bob is cut blunt, a side part shows off shorter layers that frame the face.

Dakota Johnson

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson's grown-out curtain bangs create the illusion of subtle layers within this wavy blunt bob.

Kelly Rowland

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland styled her blunt bob with a center part, one of this year's biggest hair trends. 

Margot Robbie

Don Arnold/Getty Images

The actress wears her blunt style with a side part and slightly flipped ends, giving it a vintage spin. 

Rihanna

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Parted down the middle, Rihanna's chin-length blunt bob is a must-see.

Yara Shahidi

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A side part gave Yara Shahidi's blunt bob the illusion of added fringe.

Lucy Hale

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Dark roots lend contrast to Lucy Hale's dirty blonde bob. 

Selenis Leyva

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Copy Selenis Leyva by styling your curly bob with a side part, and then tuck the other side's hair behind your ear. 

