25 Blunt Bobs for Any Face Shape
It's convenient that one of the trendiest haircuts of 2019 is also one of the most classic looks of all time. We're talking about the blunt bob, a short hair mainstay that's always there when you need it. And right now, Hollywood is screaming its name.
Straight forward and edgy, the blunt-cut bob has minimal layering and falls somewhere around the chin. While it can be styled a variety of different ways, you've probably been noticing it pop into your Instagram feed recently accompanied by bangs, a sleek, flat-ironed finish, an eye-catching center part, or with an asymmetrical shape.
And if you're worried about pulling off the blunt bob, don't fret. As Erickson Arrunategui, a stylist and educator at Bumble and bumble's Meatpacking Salon in New York City, once told InStyle.com, the popular cut works for every face shape.
Need inspiration? Check out these blunt bobs for any face shape, worn by 25 of your favorite celebs.
VIDEO: Demi Lovato Got the Perfect Blunt Lob for Spring
Lana Condor
Beachy waves add a bit of texture to Lana Condor's center-parted blunt bob.
Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan keeps her look smooth and sleek with by tucking one side of her hair behind her ear.
Dua Lipa
Pair your sleek blunt bob with '60s lashes and shimmery shadow like Dua Lipa.
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin adds loose curls to her chin-length bob. Notice it appears slightly longer in the back, too.
Jourdan Dunn
Use a flat iron (and a heat protectant spray!) to copy the undone bends in Jourdan Dunn's blunt bob.
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts goes blunt all over with a sharp-edged bob and bangs.
Kate Mara
A sharp angle — short in the back and long in the front — gives Kate Mara's bob an edgy look.
Irina Shayk
The model wears her bob sleek and parted down the middle, giving it a classic vibe. The hairstyle also draws attention to the slight angle of the haircut.
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid's brushed-back bob is one of her most memorable red carpet moments.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis styles her blunt, longer bob straight and with a side part.
Lucy Boynton
Lucy Boynton's bob looks will go down in red carpet history. For the 76th Annual Golden Globes, the actress showed off a voluminous and super wavy version of her go-to cut.
Beyonce Knowles
Want to give the angled bob a try this year? Look no further than Beyonce's wavy look.
Charlize Theron
A deep side-part and barely-there waves switch up the vibe of Charlize Theron's blunt bob.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain wears her blunt bob with barrel waves on one side and tucked behind the ear on the other. The final look is glam all over.
Cardi B
An ultra-precise center part adds drama to Cardi B's already head-turning platinum bob.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift pairs her chin-length bob with equally blunt bangs.
Kat Graham
Soft yet blunt fringe add a special element to Kat Graham's blunt bob.
Anne Hathaway
While Anne Hathaway's bob is cut blunt, a side part shows off shorter layers that frame the face.
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson's grown-out curtain bangs create the illusion of subtle layers within this wavy blunt bob.
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland styled her blunt bob with a center part, one of this year's biggest hair trends.
Margot Robbie
The actress wears her blunt style with a side part and slightly flipped ends, giving it a vintage spin.
Rihanna
Parted down the middle, Rihanna's chin-length blunt bob is a must-see.
Yara Shahidi
A side part gave Yara Shahidi's blunt bob the illusion of added fringe.
Lucy Hale
Dark roots lend contrast to Lucy Hale's dirty blonde bob.
Selenis Leyva
Copy Selenis Leyva by styling your curly bob with a side part, and then tuck the other side's hair behind your ear.