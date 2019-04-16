25 Blunt Bobs for Any Face Shape

It's convenient that one of the trendiest haircuts of 2019 is also one of the most classic looks of all time. We're talking about the blunt bob, a short hair mainstay that's always there when you need it. And right now, Hollywood is screaming its name.

Straight forward and edgy, the blunt-cut bob has minimal layering and falls somewhere around the chin. While it can be styled a variety of different ways, you've probably been noticing it pop into your Instagram feed recently accompanied by bangs, a sleek, flat-ironed finish, an eye-catching center part, or with an asymmetrical shape.

And if you're worried about pulling off the blunt bob, don't fret. As Erickson Arrunategui, a stylist and educator at Bumble and bumble's Meatpacking Salon in New York City, once told InStyle.com, the popular cut works for every face shape.

Need inspiration? Check out these blunt bobs for any face shape, worn by 25 of your favorite celebs.

