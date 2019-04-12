9 Blunt Bangs to Inspire Your Next Haircut
In case you missed it, blunt bangs are kind of having a moment right now. But, if you're new to fringe or just haven't been able to nail down the best bangs for your face shape, then you might be weary of taking the plunge.
Here's the thing: While bangs are definitely a commitment (AKA, regular trims are essential to keep up the vibe), they have the ability to completely transform your look, without changing the overall length of your hair. And if you're that person who wants to have long hair, a bob, or a lob forever, that's pretty game changing.
Ready to choose your new look? Here are some blunt bangs to inspire your next haircut.
VIDEO: The Top 10 Sexiest Haircuts for Spring
Rebel Wilson
If you been searching for a blunt bangs and long hair combo, look no further than Rebel Wilson's chic look.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande upgrades her signature high ponytail with blunt, eyebrow-grazing bangs.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington styles her blunt bangs with a wavy, textured bob.
Zendaya
A bold red color adds a dramatic spin to Zendaya's baby blunt fringe and wavy bob.
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland's low pony and blunt bangs make for an unexpected, low-key red carpet look.
Chrissy Teigen
Eye-skimming blunt bangs can be paired with short or long hair, like Chrissy Teigen's sleek, minimally-layered look.
Constance Wu
The Crazy Rich Asians star's shoulder-length hair gets an upgrade with loose waves and blunt bangs that hit just above her eyebrows.
Taylor Swift
The singer loves herself some blunt bangs. A small headband braid and loose curls make for a whimsical, romantic look.
Nina Dobrev
If you want to road-test two trendy hairstyles at once, your winning combo is blunt bangs with a blunt-cut asymmetrical bob. Nina Dobrev's angled style is worth bringing along with you to the salon.