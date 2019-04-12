9 Blunt Bangs to Inspire Your Next Haircut

In case you missed it, blunt bangs are kind of having a moment right now. But, if you're new to fringe or just haven't been able to nail down the best bangs for your face shape, then you might be weary of taking the plunge.

Here's the thing: While bangs are definitely a commitment (AKA, regular trims are essential to keep up the vibe), they have the ability to completely transform your look, without changing the overall length of your hair. And if you're that person who wants to have long hair, a bob, or a lob forever, that's pretty game changing.

Ready to choose your new look? Here are some blunt bangs to inspire your next haircut.

VIDEO: The Top 10 Sexiest Haircuts for Spring