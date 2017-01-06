Blonde vs. Brunette: These Stars Prove Hair Color Can Change Everything

Ever make a dramatic change in hair color, then catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror and think you're looking at a completely different person for a split second? Hair color has the weird, transformative ability to do that, though you'll typically settle into your new look after a day or two. We're not sure if stars are just like us in this regard, but a few of our faves certainly change up their strands often enough that it's probably safe enough to assume. As proof that hair color can change your entire appearance, we compiled a list of celebrities who have been on both the light and dark ends of the spectrum. Keep scrolling to see each of their transformations.

1 of 11 Left Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage, Right Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Reese Witherspoon

Blink and you would have missed Reese's brunette phase, though we're sure Elle Woods would still have been in approval.

2 of 11 Left Photo by Getty, Right Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rihanna

Never one to stick with a sole hue for very long, Rihanna has boldly gone where few have been before, with hairstyles pretty much spanning the rainbow. No surprise here, she wears a warm blonde just as well as her natural tone.

3 of 11 Left Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty, Right Photo by Getty

Jennifer Lawrence

Her brunette phase ended once all of the Hunger Games films wrapped, but it was such a good look, we wouldn't be surprised if Jennifer Lawrence crossed over to the dark side again in the future.

4 of 11 Left Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty, Right Photo by Getty

Beyoncé

Though platinum blonde Bey has reigned supreme for years, early on, the queen sported a rich brunette tone.

5 of 11 Left Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage, Right Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Kim Kardashian

Remember that time Kim Kardashian went blonde for a total of 5 minutes? We were into the look, despite the fact that she returned to her roots about a week later.

6 of 11 Left Photo by Robin Marchant/WireImage, Right Photo by Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen's golden blonde was the perfect complement to her warm complexion, but in recent months, the star has been gradually shifting toward a rich chocolate shade.

7 of 11 Left Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty, Right Photo by Getty

Anne Hathaway

Back in her pixie phase, Anne Hathaway took her strands to an icy platinum tone.

8 of 11 Left Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty, Right Photo by Getty

Mariah Carey

She's been very Blondriah Carey in recent history, but every time we see a throwback brunette photo of the star, we consider it a good omen.

9 of 11 Left Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty, Right Photo by Getty

Drew Barrymore

Truth be told, there isn't a color under the sun Drew Barrymore can't work, as evidenced by her layers on either end of the spectrum.

10 of 11 Left Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage, Right Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Taraji P. Henson

Although Henson stuck to her natural color around the root area, her bright blonde bob still made a dramatic statement.

11 of 11 Left Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Right Photo by Getty

Jennifer Lopez

She's still Jenny from the block—albeit with slightly sunnier highlights.

