Here's Exactly How Blake Lively’s Hairstylist Creates Her Magical Hair Looks

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

Splitting Hairs is our monthlong exploration of hair based on a survey of women across America. It’s like you brought a photo to the salon — we’re giving you exactly what you want.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

How does Blake Lively's hair always look so damn good? Perhaps you've chalked it up to some enviable superpower (she does have a thing for superheroes) or a lineup of expensive haircare products, but the secret behind Blake Lively's iconic hairstyles is shockingly simple.

"I don’t use a lot of products,"says Rod Ortega, her longtime hairstylist and the man behind some of her most famous, Pinterest-worthy looks. Instead, Ortega focuses on building the health of the hair — with a strong foundation, few products are actually necessary.

Ortega likens the approach to skincare before applying makeup — you have to start with a clean, healthy, nourished base in order to get a beautiful result. That means a solid shampoo and conditioner.

"Everybody is about cleansing their face and purifying their face, but the same goes with hair," Ortega says. "Once you lay makeup on that face, if you have a great cleanser and a great toner, it goes on smooth and looks shiny and luminous. It’s the same thing for hair. You might just use hair and your fingers and your hair will look fabulous with no product and no iron. You balance, cleanse, treated it with a good product."

When he does reach for styling product, it's incredibly minimal: Oil at the tips, a little volumizing spray, and setting spray here and there, depending on the style. This gives Ortega plenty of room for versatility, which is important on those days where Lively has five or more style changes.

After you've got that part down, you can move onto technique. To help you out in that department, we asked Ortega to breakdown four of Lively's most popular hairstyles, all of which he created. Keep scrolling to find out how to recreate her '40s waves, that beachy texture, and more.

VIDEO: Blake Lively Just Deleted Every Photo on Her Instagram Account—Here's Why