Blac Chyna Now Has Blue Hair

Every time we get on Instagram, a different celebrity has blue hair. Last week, both Halsey and Paris Jackson dyed their hair blue, and then there's Kylie Jenner who's in and out of her blue wigs and extensions so often it's basically impossible to keep track. The latest person to join the mermaid hair fan club? Blac Chyna. And because pics or it didn't happen, she debuted the new look last night on her Instagram, tagging and crediting Kendra's Boutique Hair and Kellon Deryck for her new look.

Aqua Berry 🐬 Hair | @kendrasboutique Unit by | @kellonderyck A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 1, 2016 at 9:29pm PDT

The color, which Blac Chyna referred to as Aqua Berry is a fun blue/green balyage. Blac Chyna is rocking the life out of her new hair, not only is the color seriously enviable, but so are her beach waves.

Everyone making the switch to blue hair is making us feel left out. Maybe it's time for us to finally take the plunge.