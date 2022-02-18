This Is the Only Hair Mask I've Tried That Reduces Frizz, and Won't Weigh Down My Wavy Hair

Confession: I've always been skeptical of hair masks for my hair type. As someone with wavy hair, I've come to accept that frizz is inevitable. So in hopes of getting rid of it, I've tried my fair share of hair masks that promise hydrated, smoother, and sleek-looking results. Yet, I'm almost always left with hair that's flat, weighed down, and lacks volume.

I had completely given up on using hair masks to help my frizz — until I got my hands on the Biolage Smooth Proof Deep Treatment Pack Multi-Use Hair Mask.

biolage-smoothproof-mask Credit: Biolage

The discovery was honestly a coincidence and happened after I packed the mask for a week-long trip to visit my family. Now, everyone knows packing haircare can be a real pain so, despite my skepticism of hair masks, I decided to take along this one because it's super travel-friendly. It comes in a resealable packaged pouch that's easy to store and contains at least four applications.

There are several variations of this travel-friendly mask that offer different benefits, such as color protection and strengthening. I used the one for frizz, which is formulated with plant-based emollients, like camellia flower, and castor oil to promote hair that's soft, strong, and up to eight times smoother.

When I initially used the mask, I was immediately in love with the light, floral scent. I have a theory that delicious-smelling haircare is better than perfume, so I'm a sucker for good-smelling hair treatments.

After shampooing, I applied about a quarter of the package onto the mid-to-ends of my hair and waited about five minutes before rinsing it out. After rinsing it out, my hair instantly felt super smooth, but the real magic revealed itself after I got out of the shower.

Once I got out, I applied a styling cream throughout my hair and let it air dry. And much to my surprise, not only was there a significant reduction in frizz and flyaways, but my hair looked really good.

It was shinier, smoother, felt light, and smelled amazing. I also loved that the formula enhanced the look of my soft waves, whereas other formulas are typically so heavy they make my hair look straighter and less voluminous.

The instructions suggest using this mask once a week in place of your conditioner, which I have, and every time I use it, I swear my hair gets smoother and healthier-looking overall. Now, of course, some frizz is still there, but trust me when I say it's significantly less apparent than it was before. I feel confident air-drying my hair without having to worry about several antenna-like flyaways sticking straight up into the air.

This mask singlehandedly made me a believer in hair masks for my hair type. So, I guess it's true what they say — the best things to come in small packages.