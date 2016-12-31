Beyoncé's Hair Stylist Is Launching a New Line on HSN

If any hair stylist has the most brag-worthy list of clients, it's Kim Kimble. The celebrity hair stylist is the woman behind Beyoncé's luscious locks and unique hair-dos. From creating all 15 looks on the singer's visual album, Lemonade, to killing it with the iconic braid Bey rocked on the 2016 VMA's red carpet, Kimble has become the ultimate creator of perfection that is Beyoncé's hair.

And Beyoncé isn't the only celeb under Kimble's hairdryer; the talented stylist also works with Zendaya, Mary J. Blige, and Taraji P. Henson—not exactly a shabby crew. Now here's the good news: Kimble is now bringing some of her expertise home, as in launching a new professional hair care line on HSN. How's that for Happy New Year?

The line features nine products that make up Kim Kimble's professional Silk Collection. Each product is designed to improve the health of your hair. The collection includes these likely gems: a silk treatment shampoo and beauty treatment conditioner, which combat split ends and add shine and body to dull hair; a silk treatment leave-in conditioner that gives extra pampering to damaged hair; a silk Argan oil to seal in moisture and eliminate frizz; and even an Argan oil-infused styling iron, which is a total upgrade from your everyday straightener.

Today is the day! I am on @hsn, tune in at 6 pm EST. 😘 #KIMKIMBLEHSN A video posted by Kim Kimble (@kimblehaircare) on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:43pm PST

The celebrity hairstylist also took to her Instagram (naturally) to announce the launch on HSN. She posted a video to share the big moment, "This is the first day that I am going to appear on HSN, I am so excited to be here. This is a dream come true," Kimble said.

The line is available exclusively at HSN and most products are around $20-$29. Actually, this isn't Kimble's first attempt at designing hair products—she has previously launched a collection of curl-enhancing products called Kimblebeauty. We're guessing this endeavor is going to be a hit.

