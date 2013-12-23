Beyoncé's Visual Album: All the Exclusive Hair Details Straight From Her Stylist Neal Farinah

There are certain indisputable truths in life, and the fact that Beyoncé can pull off just about any look is one of them. In the videos for her eponymous visual album, the star showcased a wide variety of hairstyles, ranging from her pixie that rocked the world to her trademark long waves -- and just about everything in between. Eager to get the details on each look, we caught up with Bey's hairstylist Neal Farinah, who created 15 out of the 17 dynamic looks for her videos, and has been working with Knowles for seven years. "We have had such iconic moments together," he told InStyle.com exclusively. "I've worked on campaign and publication shoots with her, she was the first female artist to headline at Glastonbury, and I had the opportunity to do her hair for both presidential inaugurations. It was a historic moment -- she sang for Barack Obama and the First Lady, and it was hard to explain how I felt at that moment, because while I was doing her hair, I feel like I was representing everyone, and I felt proud and very grateful."

As if working on 15 of her new videos didn't keep him busy enough, Farinah was simultaneously working with Beyoncé during her Mrs. Carter World Tour. Filming often took place on the same day as a show, and the multiple hair changes -- her pixie and long bob included -- always kept fans guessing what she'd try next. "People were seeing her with long hair one day, short hair one day, and they didn't know what was happening. We'd work on the videos while on tour, so sometimes we didn't have much time to go back and redo her hair," he said. "People were speculating, but what she was doing was working on her masterpiece of a visual album."

We asked Farinah to give us the details behind each of her versatile hairstyles, and to find out the inspiration behind each of the looks, including her long, sexy waves in "Jealous," and her ombre bob in the artistic "Mine" video.

