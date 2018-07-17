8 Volumizing Shampoos That Will Give You The Thickest Hair Of Your Life

I am hopeless when it comes to using a round brush. Sure, a round brush plus a blow dryer typically equals extreme volume, but coordinating this requires a level of arm aerobics that's beyond my personal skill level. 

Alternatively, simply washing my hair can give me the extra thickness and bounciness I'm after. Switching to a shampoo whose sole purpose is volumizing is how I keep mine from looking flat and lifeless. These shampoos are formulated with body-building polymers and plant extracts that give hair the body and fullness that I'm unable to achieve during a DIY blowout. 

From $5 drugstore buys to an all-natural formula, these eight shampoos are the best at making hair look thicker and fuller. 

Oribe Shampoo for Magnificent Volume 

The body-building polymers in Oribe's shampoo gives hair newfound extreme fullness. 

Living Proof Full Shampoo 

Living Proof's shampoo is formulated to cleanse hair of dirt, oil, and product buildup without weighing it down. This gives hair natural body and fullness so there's no need to use volumizing styling products after you've blow-dried your hair. 

OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

With biotin, collagen, and vitamin B5, this shampoo makes every single strand look thicker. 

Virtue Labs Full Shampoo 

Virtue's Full Shampoo is unlike any volumizing shampoo you've used before. Just like the rest of the brand's products, it's formulated with a strain of keratin that's identical to what's found in human hair. That means it plumps and repairs each individual strand. 

The One by Frédéric Fekkai The Uplifting One Volumizing Shampoo 

If you've been looking for a shampoo that'll help you achieve your desired level of volume, you can stop now because Fekkai's is "The One." It's packed with seaweed extract, which lifts hair and makes it look more full, plus shields it from UV rays. 

TRESemmé Thick + Full Shampoo

If you wish your French braid or ponytail looked fuller, this $5 TRESemmé is your solution. It's packed with glycerol to expand every hair fiber so that all of your styles look so much thicker, and in turn, more voluminous.  

R+Co Dallas Thickening Shampoo 

This mix of polymers and plant extracts gives a hair a thicker, fuller, and more bouncy appearance. 

Rahua Voluminous Shampoo

Made of entirely plant-based ingredients, Rahua's green shampoo cleans hair while leaving it with extra bounce. Bonus: It has a delightful lemongrass and lavender scent that doesn't smell fake and chemically. 

