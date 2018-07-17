8 Volumizing Shampoos That Will Give You The Thickest Hair Of Your Life

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I am hopeless when it comes to using a round brush. Sure, a round brush plus a blow dryer typically equals extreme volume, but coordinating this requires a level of arm aerobics that's beyond my personal skill level.

Alternatively, simply washing my hair can give me the extra thickness and bounciness I'm after. Switching to a shampoo whose sole purpose is volumizing is how I keep mine from looking flat and lifeless. These shampoos are formulated with body-building polymers and plant extracts that give hair the body and fullness that I'm unable to achieve during a DIY blowout.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

From $5 drugstore buys to an all-natural formula, these eight shampoos are the best at making hair look thicker and fuller.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed