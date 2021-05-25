The 15 Best Texturizing Sprays for All Hair Types
When it comes to getting that just-left-the-salon, tousled, volumized hair you frequently see on models and celebrities, there is one secret product that's almost always found behind the scenes: texturizing spray. But in an endless sea of volumizing products, how do you pick the right one? That's where we come in to help.
We researched the best texturizing sprays and evaluated products based on formula, finish, and performance on all hair types. A clear favorite amongst stylists is the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray because it delivers a beachy, bedhead look without weighing the hair down.
Ahead, discover the best texturizing sprays for every hair type.
- Best Overall: Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
- Best Steal: Kristin Ess Dry Finish Working Texture Spray
- Best Matte Finish: Amika Un.done Volume & Texture Spray
- Best for Fine Hair: R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray
- Best Volumizing: Kenra Volumizing Spray Clay 15
- Best for Curls: Ouidad Going Up! Volumizing Texture Spray
- Best for Blowouts: Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray
- Best for Beach Waves: Philip B Maui Wowie Volumizing and Thickening Beach Mist
- Best Scent: Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray
- Best Translucent: Bumble and Bumble Thickening Dryspun Texture Hair Spray
Our Picks
Related Items
Best Overall: Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
What We Love: It absorbs oil at the roots and creates long-lasting lift.
What We Don't Love: It can dry out the ends of the hair.
There's a reason that the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray has been ranked the best by hairstylists and beauty editors alike. The secret lies in its patented polymers that absorb oil at the roots, as well as its pro-vitamin B5 that thickens, conditions, and builds volume in the hair. Another added bonus is that the spray is invisible, so you won't have to worry about any noticeable or powdery residue. It can be used as a finishing spray to hold style for hours (even days) or to create extra volume when styling hair with hot tools.
Size: 8.5 fl. oz | Scent: Original | Sulfate-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes
View at Amazon, Sephora, Bloomingdales ($49)
Best Steal: Kristin Ess Dry Finish Working Texture Spray
What We Love: It smooths split ends and is very lightweight.
What We Don't Love: Some may dislike the strong grapefruit scent.
Just because you don't want to spend a fortune doesn't mean you can't find a product that will work wonders. The Kristin Ess Dry Finish Working Texture Spray is the drugstore hair product that delivers. It adds volume and soft matte texture that will last without weighing down hair, while simultaneously smoothing the appearance of split ends and damage.With a couple of spitzes, you can even gain an extra day or two in between showers, a huge perk for oily hair types.
Size: 6.9 fl. oz | Scent: Grapefruit | Sulfate-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Matte Finish: Amika Un.done Volume & Texture Spray
What We Love: It has a soft matte finish and texture holds for multiple days.
What We Don't Love: Too much product can dull the hair's natural shine.
Cute packaging aside, this Amika Un.done Volume & Texture Spray promises messy, textured volume light enough not to weigh your hair down. This is due to its brilliant formula that works just as great as it smells. It includes sea buckthorn berry, a superfruit with omega-7 fatty acids that help increase synthesis of collagen and elastin for the healthiest of hair. It also has zeolite, which creates all-day volume and rice starch, which absorbs dirt and oil. The formula is paraben-, sulfate-, and phthalate-free, so it's better for your hair in the long run and won't cause any damage. Simply shake and spray over the parts of hair that need texture and you're good to go.
Size: 5.3 fl. oz | Scent: Vanilla, Citrus and Amber | Sulfate Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Fine Hair: R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray
What We Love: It's light as a balloon (as the name suggests).
What We Don't Love: It requires a good amount of product to achieve a voluminous look.
As the name suggests, the R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray is light as a balloon, while still giving you big balloon va-va-volume. The secret to this clever formula lies in the ingredient mica, which is responsible for giving your hair instant body and shine without weighing it down. The lightweight formula makes it especially great for those with fine hair looking to add a little volume and the resulting texture is long-lasting. All you have to do is spray it at your roots for volume, then flip your hair over and spray from your mid-length to your ends, and voilà! Instant dimension.
Size: 5 fl. oz | Scent: Original | Sulfate Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes
View at Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus ($32-$33)
Best Volumizing: Kenra Volumizing Spray Clay 15
What We Love: It adds tons of body and dries quickly.
What We Don't Love: You may need to wash your hair with a clarifying shampoo to remove all traces of product.
If you're looking for a texture spray that will give you a ton of volume, you need to add the Kenra Volumizing Spray Clay 15 to your cart. This spray has an ultra-dry clay formula that creates three times more fullness without leaving your hair with a sticky, crunchy feeling. The medium hold it boasts ensures texture and volume will last all day, so you'll never have to worry about reapplying. It's also great for shaping textured styles like braids or waves.
Size: 4.0 fl. oz | Scent: Original | Sulfate Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: No
Best for Curls: Ouidad Going Up! Volumizing Texture Spray
What We Love: It conditions the hair and keeps curls tangle-free.
What We Don't Love: There is a sticky residue that needs to be washed thoroughly.
Get the curls of your dreams with the Ouidad Going Up! Volumizing Texture Spray that is designed specifically to create smooth curls with extra body. The formula has mongongo oil that conditions the hair to create soft, silky curls while helping to prevent frizz and breakage. It also has non-drying raw silk powders, the element that gives your curls just the right amount of grit and texture.
Size: 6.5 fl. oz | Scent: Original | Sulfate Free: No | Cruelty-Free: No
Best for Blowouts: Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray
What We Love: It doubles as a dry shampoo and volumizer.
What We Don't Love: Some may dislike the strong scent.
The Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray is a texturizing spray, dry shampoo, and a volumizer all in one, making it the only hair product you'll need in your arsenal. This spray absorbs light hair oil, so it is great for refreshing second or third-day hair and will successfully extend the life of a blowout. Of course, it can also be used daily to create volumized, tousled looks. It works best on dry, styled hair and is available in three different scent options. We are big fans of all three, but if you don't like to use scented hair products, you'll want to skip this guy.
RELATED: This Is the One Hair Texturizer That Doesn't Terrify Me
Size: 4.2 fl. oz | Scent: Blanc, Coconut Colada or Lush | Sulfate Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for Beach Waves: Philip B Maui Wowie Volumizing and Thickening Beach Mist
What We Love: It acts as a conditioning treatment thanks to the inclusion of botanical moisturizers.
What We Don't Love: It could strip away color on highlighted or color-treated hair.
If you're looking to get that just-swam-in-the-ocean, tousled texture, opt for the Philip B Maui Wowie Volumizing and Thickening Beach Mist. Unlike other wave sprays that leave hair feeling stiff, this lightweight mist will produce beachy waves that look and feel bouncy, fresh, and soft. It also works as a conditioning treatment thanks to its unique formula that is loaded with botanical moisturizers. The spray has a beachy scent that smells of fresh coconut and Tahitian gardenia.
Size: 5.07 fl. oz | Scent: Coconut and Tahitian Gardenia | Sulfate Free: No | Cruelty-Free: No
View at Amazon, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom ($28-$30)
Best Scent: Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray
What We Love: Hints of violet, rose, and bergamot make this spray's scent super addicting.
What We Don't Love: It will need to be touched up or reapplied after a few hours.
With her collection of Ouai hair products, it has always been the goal of celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin to give your strands the supermodel treatment — and the Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray does just that.
The secret is that it is part hairspray and part dry shampoo, making it strong enough to create bold volume, while at the same time soaking up oils and impurities. Whether your hair is curly, coiled, straight, or wavy, this spray is sure to give you that sexy, undone, model-off-duty look. Plus, it also has a fresh scent that contains hints of violet, rose, and bergamot that nearly everyone will love — we're sure of it.
Size: 4.6 fl. oz | Scent: North Bondi | Sulfate Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Translucent: Bumble and Bumble Thickening Dryspun Texture Hair Spray
What We Love: There is no visible residue or sticky finish.
What We Don't Love: It can dry the hair out a little.
Bumble and Bumble has been a salon favorite for years and the Bumble and Bumble Thickening Dryspun Texture Hair Spray is no exception. The spray works on all hair types and contains ingredients like silk powder and zeolite, which give your hair an airy texture and instant volume. The best part is that it is completely translucent, so you can get that tousled, lived-in look without any visible residue or a sticky finish. It's ideal for pre-styling use and it's free from harmful parabens and phthalates.
Size: 3.6 or 8.2 fl. oz | Scent: Original | Sulfate Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best for All Hair Types: Shu Uemura Wata Wave Dry Texturizing Spray
What We Love: It has an oil-absorbing formula and doesn't weigh hair down.
What We Don't Love: The volume is not very long-lasting.
If you haven't had any luck finding a texturizer that works great on your hair type, the stylist-loved Shu Uemura Wata Wave Dry Texturizing Spray is sure to be your next hair hero. This spray is designed to perform on all hair textures and thickness levels and its oil-absorbing formula will refresh second-day hair without imparting a stiff, crunchy texture. It boasts flexible hold and buildable texture — so you can use as much or as little spray as you would like to create your ideal texture. Even those with incredibly fine hair can add some effortless volume and movement.
Size: 7.1 fl. oz | Scent: Amber and Musk | Sulfate-Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: No
Best for Hair Health: Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Perfect Texture Spray
What We Love: It has a strengthening formula that makes hair healthier.
What We Don't Love: It may weigh down fine hair.
It doesn't get much more luxurious than the Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Perfect Texture Spray. This spray is formulated with caviar extract and seasilk to make your hair ultra smooth, shiny, and hydrated. It also uses a blend of proteins and nourishing extracts to strengthen hair and prevent damage — so it's especially great for those who frequently use hot tools. In addition to healthier hair, this multipurpose spray also creates touchable texture, fullness, and movement. Plus, it's buildable, so you can customize the amount of volume and texture to your liking. It will even absorb excess hair oils, so you won't have to buy a separate dry shampoo.
Size: 6.5 fl. oz | Scent: Original | Sulfate Free: Yes | Cruelty-Free: No
Best Multitasking: Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray
What We Love: It can be used pre- and post-style for additional grip and volume.
What We Don't Love: A lot of spray comes out at once.
The Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray is made with a blend of zeolite and high-performance resins to create a voluminous look with a soft, gritty finish. It also contains the brand's signature argan oil infusion as well as hydrolyzed wheat protein, both of which benefit the hair in a variety of ways. Argan oil can prevent damage, increase hair elasticity, fight frizz, and add shine and wheat protein works to condition and moisturize the hair. Unlike other texturizers, this spray is a talented multitasker. It can be used to pre-style hair for a strong, foundational grip or to add some extra volume to your look post-style. It offers lasting hold and volume on all hair types and textures.
Size: 5.4 fl. oz | Scent: Signature | Sulfate Free: No | Cruelty-Free: No
Best for UV Protection: Verb Sea Texture Spray
What We Love: It has built-in UV protection and prevents color fade from direct sunlight.
What We Don't Love: It does not add any volume.
The Verb Sea Texture Spray is basically the beach in a bottle. It uses natural sea salt to create tousled, beachy waves and sunflower seed extra to protect your hair from harmful UV rays. The formula also has seaweed extract and quinoa protein, which cleanses hair of excess oils while protecting it from breakage. It's the perfect spray to throw in your beach bag on your next vacation and it will prevent color from fading under the hot sun. You can use it on both dry or wet hair and it provides light hold with no crunchy finish.
Size: 6.3 fl. oz | Scent: Blanc, Coconut Water and Mango | Sulfate Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Best Foam: SexyHair Texture Foam Party Lite Texturizing Foam
What We Love: It is resistant to humidity and has a shiny finish.
What We Don't Love: It does not offer very firm hold.
If you'd prefer a foam option, this texturizer by SexyHair is a great pick. It creates soft, beachy texture when applied to damp hair and has a shiny finish for some added luster. It is also resistant to humidity for up to 24 hours, making it a great option for the warmer months. Unlike other mousses, it doesn't weigh hair down or make it feel greasy. It has a tropical coconut scent that smells amazing and pairs perfectly with the beachy waves it'll create.
Size: 5.1 fl. oz | Scent: Coconut | Sulfate Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes
TL;DR
Like most hair products, texturizing spray really depends on your hair type and thickness, but the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray (view at Amazon) stands out as our favorite for its ability to work well on all hair types and deliver beachy, volumized texture without making the hair feel heavy or look greasy. If you prefer a more affordable option, you can't go wrong with the Kristin Ess Dry Finish Working Texture Spray (view at Amazon). It instantly gives hair soft, matte texture and minimizes the appearance of dead ends.
What to Keep in Mind
When shopping for a texturizing spray, keep these factors in mind:
Hair Type
All hair types could benefit from texturizing spray, but celebrity hairstylist and owner of Paul Labrecque Salon & Spa, Paul Labrecque, stresses that it is important to pick a product that tailors well to your hair type. "Those with coarser hair can use and benefit from a heavier texture, while fine-hair types will see the best results from spray-on powders or a lightweight option." If your hair tends to frizz easily, you should also keep your eye out for sprays that have anti-frizz properties.
Finish
Texturizing sprays can have various different finishes, which will affect both the look and feel of your hair. A matte finish will leave your hair feeling a bit more soft than other options and they will offer more hold. Some sprays can have a shiny finish, which will leave hair looking sleek and glossy, though it might not last as long.
Formula/ Ingredients
There are specific ingredients you should keep your eye out for when buying a texturizing spray and they coordinate with your specific hair type and goals. For example, if adding volume is your goal, look for ingredients like polymers and vitamins, which will give your hair lots of body. If you have thick, coarse hair, a texturizing spray with nourishing ingredients such as proteins or natural oils can help to strengthen your hair and tame frizz. If your hair leans more on the fine or oily side, look for oil-absorbing ingredients like clay, starches, or talc. Some sprays may include sea salt to create that beachy look, but note that it could make hair a bit crunchy.
Performance
A good texturizer will create gorgeous texture without leaving behind sticky, visible residue or make the hair feel crunchy. You will also want to make sure your texturizer doesn't weigh down your hair. While volume and texture is the goal, keep in mind that texturizers should not compromise on clean hair either.
Your Questions, Answered
What does texturizing spray do?
Hair texturizers can work wonders on the hair. From adding volume and lift to creating beachy waves or refreshing second-day hair, there really isn't much texturizing spray can't do. "Texturizing spray is this awesome invention that creates instant volume in your hair once it's dry. It just takes your style up a notch," says Marissa Marino, L.A.-based celebrity hairstylist who styles hair for the likes of Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff. "They can also help absorb oil and prolong your style a bit."
When in your routine do you use texturizing spray?
Deciding when to apply texturizing spray will depend on your desired look and how you intend to use it. If you want defined texture with some hold, you should apply a little texturizing spray to clean, damp hair. You can then finish it off with a couple sprays on dry, styled hair for some added volume. Texturizing spray can also be used two or three days after washing to keep your hair looking fresh ."Sometimes I'll add in a texturizer before I curl it, sometimes after, sometimes both," says Marino. "With clean fresh hair, you want to do it once it's dry either before or after you curl. I also really like using it after styling, because with a curling iron you can start dragging the hair down again."
How do you apply texturizing spray?
If you are using oil-absorbing texturizing sprays, you'll want to start spraying at your roots and then bring it down to your ends. "I like to lift the hair and spray upwards to create extra lift," Marino said. "There are also pomade texturizers that are specifically for the ends. You can rub those between your fingers and apply them to the ends to get more volume."
Remember that when it comes to texturizing sprays, a little goes a long way. "Overusing these products will make hair look dull to the eye," Labrecque said. "Keep in mind that when you're reducing hair oils there will be less overall shine."