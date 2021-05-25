The 15 Best Texturizing Sprays for All Hair Types

Best Overall: Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

What We Love: It absorbs oil at the roots and creates long-lasting lift.

What We Don't Love: It can dry out the ends of the hair.

There's a reason that the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray has been ranked the best by hairstylists and beauty editors alike. The secret lies in its patented polymers that absorb oil at the roots, as well as its pro-vitamin B5 that thickens, conditions, and builds volume in the hair. Another added bonus is that the spray is invisible, so you won't have to worry about any noticeable or powdery residue. It can be used as a finishing spray to hold style for hours (even days) or to create extra volume when styling hair with hot tools.

Size: 8.5 fl. oz | Scent: Original | Sulfate-Free: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes

View at Amazon, Sephora, Bloomingdales ($49)