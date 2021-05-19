The 9 Best Summer Haircuts For Women
As the weather heats up and COVID cools down, knowing what summer haircut to pick for yourself can be tricky — especially this year, as we prepare to emerge from this year-and-a-half-long quarantine. Everyone wants to look their absolute finest when making their debut back in society — it's "shot girl summer" after all. So, you'll need a good outfit, a new bright lip stick for that mask-less smile, and a fresh chop to top it off.
That said, if you don't know whether you should go bold and chop it all off or keep those quarantine locks long and luscious, you're not alone.
RELATED: See Tracee Ellis Ross Rock a Bob and a Mullet
But don't fret if this is you, because we've got you covered for your re-emergence into your social life.
Here, we spoke with celebrity hairstylist, groomer to the stars, and founder of Contents Haircare Cheryl Bergamy to find out which cuts she's loving this year and why they're perfect for this summer.
Scroll on for the perfect haircut to go with that vaxed and waxed feeling.
Asymmetric Bob
"An asymmetric cut adds a mystique, sexy, and chic look whether it’s a bob or lob," says Bergamy. "This style has such an ageless look. By cutting the hair directly on the shoulders delivers a perfectly soft look and frames the jawline allowing to show off your best feature." Bergamy adds that taking that weight off your shoulders also emphasizes the structure of your face and neck, which, as long as you're vaccinated, will be on full display now.
Wavy Pixie
Bergamy predicts that a textured pixie cut like actress Ruth Negga's here is going to be the "it" cut of the summer. "A pixie is a sassy look that is light and gives a youthful look," she tells us. "Adding texture gives a whole new dimension to this already sexy cut."
Middle-Part Bob
Try a middle part bob for a classic yet modernized look. Bergamy suggests using a thickener, as well as asking your stylist "for a light layer or adding texture to the ends" for a more voluminous look.
Curly Layers
Now is the time to embrace that au natural look, says Bergamy. In the time of the quarantine, more folks embraced their natural hair, so why not rock your curls as we re-enter society? "Wearing your natural texture is not only the favorite trend, but it’s moving toward healthier hair which never goes out of style." Add layers to your curls for a face framing look with shape.
Pixie With Bangs
If you're looking to go short but not too short, a pixie with bangs is the perfect way to achieve face-framing short 'do. "Bangs with a pixie is amazing and will add dramatic flare," says Bergamy.
Lob
A long bob, aka "lob" cut is the perfect length for the summer if you don't want to go full on chop, but want to opt for a shorter cut than you're used to. "Whether it’s a bob or lob, bobs have such an ageless look," says Bergamy.
Curly Bangs
Bangs have been a hot topic since the beginning of time, but if you were ever going to go big or go home now is the time (considering we've already "gone home" for the last year). So, go for the bangs, especially if you're sporting curls this summer. "It [is] all about embracing your texture this summer," says Bergamy. "Textured bangs frame the face and give a voluminous, sophisticated look."
The Shag
This has been a celebrity-favorite hair trend all of 2021 — just look at Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish. Jagged and shaggy layers will give you that rock and roll vibe that will perfectly compliment every party look this summer. For a specific cut like this, Bergamy suggests taking a photo to your hairstylist. "The stylist then can see if this specific style goes with your face shape [and] can create a variation of the style to best suit you," she says.
Face-Framing Layers
This classic cut is actually perfect for summer. Shorter layers around your face will accentuate your features and keep long hair our of your face on hot summer days. It's a win-win.