The 9 Best Summer Haircuts For Women

As the weather heats up and COVID cools down, knowing what summer haircut to pick for yourself can be tricky — especially this year, as we prepare to emerge from this year-and-a-half-long quarantine. Everyone wants to look their absolute finest when making their debut back in society — it's "shot girl summer" after all. So, you'll need a good outfit, a new bright lip stick for that mask-less smile, and a fresh chop to top it off.

That said, if you don't know whether you should go bold and chop it all off or keep those quarantine locks long and luscious, you're not alone.

But don't fret if this is you, because we've got you covered for your re-emergence into your social life.

Here, we spoke with celebrity hairstylist, groomer to the stars, and founder of Contents Haircare Cheryl Bergamy to find out which cuts she's loving this year and why they're perfect for this summer.

Scroll on for the perfect haircut to go with that vaxed and waxed feeling.