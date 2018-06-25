The Best New Summer Hair Products at Sephora

Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by frizz during the summer. Just like everyone else, I have a love-hate relationship with the season because of what the humidity does to my hair.

Along with my hair getting dry and poofy, the sun turns my dyed, dark brown color orange and brassy—even when I don't hit up the beach or a pool.

I'm starting to believe that the only way to avoid my summer hair struggles is by staying inside all day. Or, more realistically, I could just switch up my haircare routine with a few of the products that Sephora just rolled out for summer 2018.

This year, the selection of launches includes a little bit of everything for everyone. If you're like me and frizz is your biggest hair issue, Living Proof's instant de-frizzing spray is going to be your most-used product, while if you want to make your hair lighter, Ouai's ombré spray is the safe, millennial version of Sun-In.

Keep scrolling for the nine best new summer haircare products you can get at Sephora now.

