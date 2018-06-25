The Best New Summer Hair Products at Sephora

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Jun 25, 2018 @ 10:30 am

Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by frizz during the summer. Just like everyone else, I have a love-hate relationship with the season because of what the humidity does to my hair. 

Along with my hair getting dry and poofy, the sun turns my dyed, dark brown color orange and brassy—even when I don't hit up the beach or a pool. 

I'm starting to believe that the only way to avoid my summer hair struggles is by staying inside all day. Or, more realistically, I could just switch up my haircare routine with a few of the products that Sephora just rolled out for summer 2018.

This year, the selection of launches includes a little bit of everything for everyone. If you're like me and frizz is your biggest hair issue, Living Proof's instant de-frizzing spray is going to be your most-used product, while if you want to make your hair lighter, Ouai's ombré spray is the safe, millennial version of Sun-In. 

Keep scrolling for the nine best new summer haircare products you can get at Sephora now. 

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Living Proof No-Frizz Instant De-Frizzer 

Whatever your hair type, chances are it gets frizzy in the summer. Living Proof's dry conditioning spay promises to instantly get rid of up to 92 percent of frizz. It's infused with a blend of five oils that replenish hair so that it's soft and smooth. 

Living Proof $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Ouai Sun of a Beach Ombré Spray

This just in: Sun-In is cool again. Ouai's coconut and lemon water-infused spray safely adds natural, sun-kissed highlights to hair. If you're blonde, you can expect it to lighten your hair two to four shades. As for brunettes, it will give your hair a coppery bronze tone. 

Ouai $24 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

IGK Blocked Water-Resistant Hair Shield 

Think of this cream as a swim cap for your hair. Run it through wet or dry hair and it forms a protective shield that stops chlorine, UV rays, sweat, and water from ruining your color. 

IGK $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Drybar The Kicker Finishing Spray Wax 

No hairstyle says "summer" quite like beachy waves. This dry wax spray adds texture to hair so that you get that piece-y, effortless finish. What sets it apart from other waxes is that it's infused with nourishing extracts so that your hair's still soft instead of tacky and crunchy. 

Drybar $26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

DPHUE Cool Brunette Shampoo 

Brunettes can get brassy, too. While bottled blondes swear by purple shampoo to keep their hair from turning orange, brown hair can benefit from using a blue toning shampoo once a week. DpHue's keeps unwanted tones out of hair between coloring appointments. 

dpHUE $24 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Devacurl Leave-In Decadence Ultra Moisturizing Leave-In Conditioner

This leave-in conditioner hydrates, strengthens, and smooths curls so that they're defined, soft, and, most importantly, frizz-free on humid summer days. 

DevaCurl $26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Verb Dry Shampoo For Light Hair 

This shampoo is so good, it racked up a 5,000-person wait list before it even hit Sephora. What makes it so special? It actually comes in two different versions for light and dark hair. This one is specifically formulated for light hair and, on top of absorbing excess dirt and oil, has a faint purple hue that's meant to counteract brassy tones. 

Verb $16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Klorane Sun Nourishment Subliminating Shampoo with Ylang-Ylang Wax

The sun doesn't just damage your skin, it can dry the hell out of your hair, too. Formulated with nourishing ingredients, this shampoo protects against UV rays, chlorine, salt, and sand. 

Klorane $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Moroccanoil Protect & Prevent Spray 

Thanks to the sun, chlorine, and salt, it's pretty much a given that your hair is going to fade in the summer if you color it. Instead of wasting your money on color that's not going to hold, protect it by spritzing Morocaanoil's spray on your hair post-shower. 

Moroccanoil $30 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!