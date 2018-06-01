If you’re heading into summer craving a change–but still want hair that looks effortlessly awesome (obvi), consider these tweaks from Dilek Onur-Taylor, The Salon by InStyle Creative Artistic Director.

Get Snippy

There’s a reason the ubiquitous “lob” cut (aka “long bob”) is still so popular: “A lot of people find it appealing [because] you can wear it wavy, dissolved, stick-straight or smooth; you can wear different textures with it; it’s the versatility that everyone is into,” says Onur-Taylor. This summer, “we’ll still see the lob cut, but we’ll see it go shorter, to chin-length, and we’ll see some fringe with it.” Think of Mila Kunis’s look at the Billboard Music Awards, Onur-Taylor says. “It was a fresh, shorter version of the lob, with broken up fringe.”

If you have thicker hair, talk to your stylist about adding an undercut: “Have you ever seen someone pick up their hair in the back and underneath they have an area [of] super-short hair? That’s a quick cheat if you have thick hair and don’t want to spend an hour blow-drying it,” Onur-Taylor says. “An undercut [helps] the bob lay flush against [your head] and the angles be super dynamic.”

Bang Up Job

We all know how cute blunt bangs can look (especially when worn with a bold red lip, no?). But we also know how annoying that grow-out phase can be. Onur-Taylor labels “curtain bangs” as the fringe to binge this summer. “As they grow out, you flick them to the side a bit,” so they look a bit like open curtains, she says. This longer, more forgiving length allows you to swoop your bangs all together to the side as they grow, avoiding that awkward stage. “There’s so much versatility in this style.”

Update Your Ombre

Now let’s talk color. Heading into the sunny season, ask your stylist about a technique and effect called foliage, a hybrid of ombre and balayage: “It’s placing foils higher up to create pops of color in that fringe area, or at the tips,” Onur-Taylor says. “It’s reviving ombre with the balayage technique to make it look more modern, and not so grown-out.”

Just remember, if you’re planning on spending lots of time in the sun, consider coating your hair in leave-in conditioner then wrapping it up into a bun to minimize the potentially color-altering damage from the sun.