5 Products That’ll Stop Your Waves from Falling Flat

Save for chipped nail polish an hour after a mani, I don't think there is anything more frustrating than spending 20+ minutes curling my hair, only to have my perfect waves fall out minutes after I leave the house. It's a total waste of time. My fine, naturally straight hair just doesn't hold waves and curls well, and humidity or wind doesn't help the situation. 

In my experience, the best way to prevent this is by using a strong-hold hairstyling product that locks your look in place. Thanks to beauty product innovation, you're not limited to the hairspray your mom swore by in the '80s, which subsequently made hair feel and look like plaster. 

These products will keep your waves and curls in place, but you'll still be able to run your fingers through your hair. From pre-blowout creams to setting sprays, here are five products that will help your hairstyle stay in place all day long. Keep scrolling to find out why each is worth the cash.

Kerastase L'incroyable Blowdry Lotion

This styling cream acts as a primer that helps set your hairstyle. However, when it comes in contact with heat, it re-sets and re-shapes. That means that you can change your hairstyle—like adding more waves or curls—later in the day without a wash. 

L'Oreal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray

Beloved by celebrity hairstylists and beauty editors alike, this cult-classic hairspray will lock your curls and waves in place without making them look hard and crunchy. This version is unscented, so it won't clash with perfume. 

R+Co Jackpot Styling Creme 

Not only does this cream help keep your waves in place, but it also tames frizz and adds moisture to the hair. Work a dime-to-quarter size dollop through hair before blow-drying to get the full effect. 

Oribe Free Styler Working Hairspray

This Oribe hairspray is magical because it doesn't feel like anything was sprayed in your hair at all. It's classified as a flexible hairspray, meaning it helps hold your hair in place, but you can still run your fingers through it without a snag. 

TRESemme Compressed Extend Hairspray Hold Level 4

On top of having an impressive hold, this $5 can of hairspray also blocks frizz and flyaways for a whopping 24 hours. 

