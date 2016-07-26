These Are the 6 Best Smelling Shampoos Right Now, According to InStyle's Beauty Editors

"Following my lather-rinse-repeat ritual with Rita Hazan's True Color Shampoo, I'm that weird girl in the office constantly smelling my own hair as I sit at my desk. Rita's sulfate-free formula is infused with the most gorgeous floral aroma I've ever encountered in my life, with notes that could probably hold their own alongside most of the really expensive fragrances out there. Even better, it lingers for days (or anyway, until I can be bothered to wash my hair again), and considering that Hazan is responsible for Beyoncé's trademark platinum, I like to think it's just one more thing Queen Bey and I have in common."—Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor