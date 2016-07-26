These Are the 6 Best Smelling Shampoos Right Now, According to InStyle's Beauty Editors

Courtesy (3)
When is a hair flip more than just a hair flip? When its aroma has the ability to positively impact everyone in its wake. Generally speaking, hair tends to hold onto fragrance very well—bad news if you tend to frequent the local Hibachi grill, but good news for your favorite shampoo. Of course, shine-enhancing performance is key, but we hold a pretty special place in our heart for a formula that leaves our strands looking just as fabulous as they smell. Shop our faves below.
