Dry Shampoos That Smell Just as Good as Perfume

A can of dry shampoo is the only secret weapon you need to put off your next hair wash for a few more days without your strands giving away that it's been a week since you've last lathered up with shampoo.

Choosing a formula that effectively soaks up all of the excess sweat, oil, and adds volume to a slept-on style may be all of the requirements that have to get checked off before a dry shampoo makes into your medicine cabinet, but scent is a major selling point, too.

You don't need a blowout to guarantee a good hair day. From fresh florals to smoky oakwood, we've rounded up the best-smelling dry shampoos of all time right here.

