Short Haircuts That'll Convince You to Chop Off Your Hair This Spring

If losing length is on your spring agenda, right there next to color-coding your closet and getting all those season essentials on a budget, you’ve come to the right place.

Believe it: The bob is becoming even more popular than the lob, proving that shorter cuts will be one of this year’s biggest beauty trends. Whether you prefer a chin-grazing cut, something a tad shorter, or a full-on pixie, we’ve rounded up some of the best short haircuts to try this year.

From Katie Holmes slicked back pixie to Emma Stone’s permed lob, keep scrolling to check out a few up-close looks at 2018’s hottest hairstyles, and be sure to screenshot the one you love before heading into the salon.

