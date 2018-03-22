Short Haircuts That'll Convince You to Chop Off Your Hair This Spring

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Victoria Moorhouse
Mar 22, 2018 @ 3:30 pm

If losing length is on your spring agenda, right there next to color-coding your closet and getting all those season essentials on a budget, you’ve come to the right place.

Believe it: The bob is becoming even more popular than the lob, proving that shorter cuts will be one of this year’s biggest beauty trends. Whether you prefer a chin-grazing cut, something a tad shorter, or a full-on pixie, we’ve rounded up some of the best short haircuts to try this year.

From Katie Holmes slicked back pixie to Emma Stone’s permed lob, keep scrolling to check out a few up-close looks at 2018’s hottest hairstyles, and be sure to screenshot the one you love before heading into the salon.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle Asked Her Makeup Artist to Not Cover Up Her Freckles, and This Is Why She Rules

 

1 of 8 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Hailey Baldwin

For those weary about losing a ton of length, opt for a lob like Hailey Baldwin. Hitting the collarbone, it offers a versatility in styling. Copy Baldwin's sleek style by parting your hair in the center and using a flat iron to flip the ends under.

Advertisement
2 of 8 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Emma Stone

Perms are back, and they don't look anything like the one your mom is wearing in all your old family photo albums. Give Emma Stone's look a try by asking for the treatment on lob-length hair. 

3 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis's side-parted bob will never, ever go out of style. You'll need plenty of heat protectant and a trusty flat iron to get her flyaway-free look. 

Advertisement
4 of 8 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Jourdan Dunn

Switch things up and ask for a bob that hits right above the chin, similar to the look Jourdan Dunn has been wearing this year. 

Advertisement
5 of 8 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nina Dobrev

An easy way to transform the standard bob? Blunt bangs. This look will require some regular maintenance—AKA, frequent salon visits to trim and tidy up your fringe. 

Advertisement
6 of 8 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Katie Holmes

Try Katie Holmes's look as an introduction to the pixie cut, as it offers more length for styling. We love this side-parted, slicked-back look. 

Advertisement
7 of 8 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

Give shorter pixie cuts an edgier, tousled vibe by spiking the hair on the crown of the head.

Advertisement
8 of 8 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kate Hudson

Ask for more length left on the top of your pixie cut to mimic Kate Hudson. Brush the hair forward and use a texturizing spray to break up the strands. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!